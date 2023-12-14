Cybersecurity Leader Simeio Appoints Nick Rowe as Chief Operating Officer

"With a proven track record of success in leading and managing high-performing teams, Nick has a deep understanding of Simeio's customers and markets and recognizes the importance of delivering value consistently and putting the customer at the heart of the firm," said Chris Schueler, CEO of Simeio. Post this

"We are thrilled to welcome Nick to Simeio," said Chris Schueler, CEO of Simeio. "With a proven track record of success in leading and managing high-performing teams, Nick has a deep understanding of Simeio's customers and markets and recognizes the importance of delivering value consistently and putting the customer at the heart of the firm. We are confident he'll spearhead groundbreaking initiatives to drive our company to even greater heights."

Most recently, Rowe presided over NCC Group's North American operations as COO, responsible for its security consulting business delivering a full range of risk management and technical consulting services to clients all over the world. During his tenure, NCC Group grew revenues exponentially in the North America region through a combination of sales led organic growth and targeted acquisitions.

"I am delighted to join the world-class Simeio team," said Rowe. "I am passionate about helping companies manage the complex business of information security whilst simultaneously growing and delivering on their business goals. It's exciting to be working with such a talented and successful team, and I look forward to supporting Simeio achieve its ambitions."

Simeio is an award-winning global managed services provider offering Identity and Access Management solutions delivered as a service and interoperable with leading IAM tools. With 700+ employees worldwide, Simeio secures over 160 million identities globally for large enterprises and government entities. Services and solutions from Simeio include Customer Identity & Access Management, Privileged Access Management, Identity Proofing, Access Management & Federation, Identity Governance & Administration, Application Onboarding, and Simeio Identity Orchestrator. The company has been recognized for its business and technical leadership and highly rated by Gartner, Forrester, and KuppingerCole, and was ranked by Great Places to Work®.

