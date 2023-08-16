Cybersecurity Report Reveals 87% of FTSE 100 Companies Have Declining Website Security

"The FTSE 100 Security Report findings highlight the volatility of risk profiles and why companies must benchmark their security posture regularly," said Kaushik Sen, Chief Marketing Officer at UpGuard. Tweet this

Key findings from the FTSE 100 Security Report include:

10 out of 11 industries saw declining security ratings this year.

87% of companies saw a decrease in website security scores from 2022.

Average security ratings for FTSE 100 companies dropped 3.6% in 2023.

UpGuard collected publicly available data to assess risk factors known to contribute to data breaches, which were divided into six main areas: network security, email security, website security, brand security, phishing and malware, and questionnaire risks. The data was then aggregated and calculated by weight factors into an overall security rating.

The UpGuard platform generates security ratings based on how well companies configure their internet-facing systems to reduce the likelihood of being compromised. UpGuard's proprietary scanning software monitors and collects billions of data points daily through trusted commercial, open-source, and proprietary methods.

"The FTSE 100 Security Report findings highlight the volatility of risk profiles and why companies must benchmark their security posture regularly," said Kaushik Sen, Chief Marketing Officer at UpGuard.

"The overall decline in security ratings is a reminder that companies of all sizes should continually invest in cybersecurity to reduce their attack surface."

The full report is available for download at: https://www.upguard.com/lp/ftse-100-security-report

About UpGuard

UpGuard helps businesses manage cybersecurity risk. UpGuard's integrated risk platform combines third-party risk management, security questionnaires, and threat intelligence capabilities to give businesses a full and comprehensive view of their attack surface.

Contact us: [email protected]

Media Contact

Kaushik Sen, UpGuard, 1 888-882-3223, [email protected], https://www.upguard.com/

SOURCE UpGuard