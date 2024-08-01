Cybersecurity Startup Morphisec Welcomes Alexei Rubinstein as Vice President of Sales Engineering and Customer Success

"I am honored to join Morphisec and leverage our dedicated prevention-first Anti-Ransomware technology, utilizing our best-of-breed Automated Moving Target Defense technology, to enhance our customers' cyber resiliency and ransomware prevention," said Alexei Rubinstein. Post this

Throughout his career, Alexei has consistently prioritized customer value and success, delivering impactful outcomes for improved security programs. He holds an associate and B.Sc in Electrical Engineering and Communication Systems from Shenkar College of Engineering and Arts, and is an MBA candidate at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.

"I am thrilled to announce that Alexei Rubinstein is joining Morphisec as our new Vice President of Sales Engineering and Customer Success," said CEO Ron Reinfeld. "With his extensive experience in cybersecurity solutions, strategic vision, and leadership skills, Alexei is an invaluable addition to our executive team. His ability to develop and implement effective sales strategies, build strong client relationships, and lead high-performing teams will be instrumental as we continue to expand our market presence and drive the adoption of Morphisec's prevention-first offering."

"I am honored to join Morphisec and leverage our dedicated prevention-first Anti-Ransomware technology, utilizing our best-of-breed Automated Moving Target Defense technology, to enhance our customers' cyber resiliency and ransomware prevention," said Alexei Rubinstein, VP Sales Engineering and Customer Success at Morphisec.

Richard Benigno, CRO of Morphisec, added, "Alexei's track record in driving customer success and leading global sales engineering organizations is impressive. His expertise in exposure management, threat intelligence, vulnerability management, detection and response, and offensive security will significantly boost our capabilities. We are excited to have him on board and look forward to the positive impact he will have on our team and our customers."

Morphisec's prevention-first software and Automated Moving Target Defense (AMTD) stops ransomware and other advanced attacks from endpoint to the cloud, protecting over 7,000 customers and 9 million endpoints worldwide.

