Cybertech NYC 2024: Leading Experts to Tackle Election Misinformation and Digital Deception

"In a time when misinformation can manipulate public sentiment and even determine election outcomes, Cybertech NYC 2024 will be a crucial platform for cross-sector dialogue, learning, and collaboration on solutions that matter." Post this

Panel: New World of Fake and Truth Led by Rebecca Blumenstein , President of NBC News Editorial, this panel will dissect the evolving landscape of fake news and its impact on society. Esteemed speakers such as Andrew Keen (Author), Steve Rosenbaum (Co-Founder, Sustainable Media Center), Douglas Rushkoff (Author, Professor of Media studies at CUNY , Host of Team Human), and Amy Mitchell (Executive Director, Center for News Technology and Innovation) will share their perspectives on navigating the digital maze of truth and deception.



Session: Hacking the Truth – Fake News and Elections Chaired by Yossi Vardi , Conference Chairman ( Cybertech Israel ), this session will explore the specific challenges of fake news in election contexts. Industry leaders, such as Noam Schwartz (Co-Founder and CEO, ActiveFence ), David Sable (Vice-Chairman, Stagwell Global), Alexey Khitrov (Chief Technology Officer, Mitek ), and Ryan Lasalle (CEO, Nisos ) will reveal the latest tools and strategies to safeguard electoral processes from misinformation.



Session: Hacking the Truth – Fake News and Elections Chaired by Yossi Vardi , Conference Chairman ( Cybertech Israel ), this session will explore the specific challenges of fake news in election contexts. Industry leaders, such as Noam Schwartz (Co-Founder and CEO, ActiveFence ), David Sable (Vice-Chairman, Stagwell Global), Alexey Khitrov (Chief Technology Officer, Mitek ), and Ryan Lasalle (CEO, Nisos ) will reveal the latest tools and strategies to safeguard electoral processes from misinformation. The session will also include discussions around fake news and the Trump assassination attempt, with specific examples to be shown.



Workshop: AI for Cyber – Special Workshop by Nvidia This hands-on workshop will focus on how artificial intelligence can be leveraged in revolutionizing cybersecurity, particularly in identifying and mitigating the spread of fake news.



"In a time when misinformation can manipulate public sentiment and even determine election outcomes, Cybertech NYC 2024 will be a crucial platform for cross-sector dialogue, learning, and collaboration on solutions that matter," said Steve Corrick, Director, Cybertech. "Attendees will gain exclusive access to the latest research, technologies, and strategies from the leading minds in the field."

Special Events: Igniting Innovation and Cultivating Talent

In addition to its core discussions and workshops, Cybertech NYC 2024 will host exclusive events designed to spark innovation and nurture the next generation of cybersecurity talent, reinforcing the event's commitment to advancing both technological progress and workforce development.

Invest in the Best - This elite global platform will connect top investors with the most promising startups. Participants will gain insights from international experts and enjoy unparalleled networking opportunities, positioning themselves to invest in the future of cybersecurity innovation.

Cybertech Talent Competition - In collaboration with the NYC Economic Development Corporation (NYCEDC), this competition will spotlight emerging NYC talent, including students eager to launch careers in cybersecurity. The event will feature pitches and presentations, with winners earning recognition and support from industry leaders, underscoring New York City's dedication to building a strong cybersecurity workforce.

For the full agenda, visit Cybertech NYC 2024 Agenda.

For more information and to register, visit Cybertech NYC 2024.

About Cybertech:

From Tel Aviv and Rome to Tokyo, Singapore, Panama, and more, Cybertech is the cyber industry's foremost B2B networking platform conducting industry-related events all around the globe. Cybertech's conferences and exhibitions serve as the go-to place to make business happen and learn all about the latest technological innovations, challenges, and solutions to combating threats within the global cyber arena.

Cybertech events feature top executives, government officials, and leading decision-makers from a wide range of sectors, including critical infrastructure, insurance, retail, health and government, defense, R&D, manufacturing, automotive, and more. Multinational corporations, startups, private and corporate investors, venture capital firms, experts, and clients—come and meet all the key players from the cyber industry and be immersed in everything there is to offer. For more information, visit: Cybertech Events.

Media Contact

Angela Tuzzo, Cybertech, 201-805-5780, [email protected], https://nyc.cybertechconference.com/

SOURCE Cybertech