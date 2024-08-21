Cybertech NYC Selects MRB Public Relations to Enhance Visibility for Show Promotions and Media Operations

"MRB's unparalleled expertise in the cybersecurity sector, coupled with their long-standing relationships with key media outlets, makes them an invaluable partner for our event." Post this

"We are thrilled to have MRB Public Relations join us for Cybertech NYC 2024," said Steve Corrick, Director, Cybertech. "Their unparalleled expertise in the cybersecurity sector, coupled with their long-standing relationships with key media outlets, makes them an invaluable partner for our event. MRB's proven record of successfully promoting both emerging startups and established industry leaders in the cyber arena will ensure that Cybertech NYC 2024 receives the visibility it deserves."

Gathering over 1,500 attendees, including CISOs, industry professionals, government officials, and startups, Cybertech NYC will feature a comprehensive exhibition hall, a Startup Pavilion showcasing over 100 emerging companies, and specialized discussions on key topics such as AI, cyber talent, and misinformation in elections. Highlights include "Invest in the Best," a closed-door event for startups and investors, and the Cybertech Talent Arena focused on cyber talent development. This event is a crucial platform for networking and showcasing the latest in cybersecurity innovations, with notable speakers from Amex, NBC News, Nvidia, Philips, and Visa, among others.

"Our team is excited to leverage our experience in cybersecurity, venture capital, and AI industries to elevate Cybertech NYC's profile and ensure robust media coverage," said Michael Becce, CEO, MRB Public Relations. "The event provides an excellent opportunity to introduce MRB to a broader community, highlighting our successes in the cybersecurity space for both startups and established industry leaders. By managing media operations and promotions, we aim to amplify the event's impact, providing attendees with unparalleled insights and connections that drive the industry forward."

For more information and to register, visit Cybertech NYC 2024.

About MRB Public Relations:

MRB Public Relations was founded in 1992 as a media research firm, helping leading business work with broadcast and technology trade media. With a focus on information technology and cybersecurity, MRB has led its clients to numerous lucrative acquisitions, and over two billion dollars in funding. To learn more about MRB Public Relations. Inc., visit https://mrbpr.com/.

About Cybertech:

From Tel Aviv and Rome to Tokyo, Singapore, Panama, and more, Cybertech is the cyber industry's foremost B2B networking platform conducting industry-related events all around the globe. Cybertech's conferences and exhibitions serve as the go-to place to make business happen and learn all about the latest technological innovations, challenges, and solutions to combating threats within the global cyber arena.

Cybertech events feature top executives, government officials, and leading decision-makers from a wide range of sectors, including critical infrastructure, insurance, retail, health and government, defense, R&D, manufacturing, automotive, and more. Multinational corporations, startups, private and corporate investors, venture capital firms, experts, and clients—come and meet all the key players from the cyber industry and be immersed in everything there is to offer. For more information, visit: Cybertech Events.

Media Contact

Angela Tuzzo, MRB Public Relations, 2018055780, [email protected], www.mrbpr.com

SOURCE MRB Public Relations