Cybertrol Engineering Opens New Headquarters in Maple Grove, Minnesota

Control System Integrator Cybertrol Engineering moves its headquarters from Plymouth to Maple Grove, Minnesota, offering modern facilities and improved access for employees and clients.
MAPLE GROVE, Minn., May 14, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cybertrol Engineering, an industry-leading provider of plantwide automation systems and information solutions, today announced the relocation of its headquarters from Plymouth to Maple Grove, Minnesota. The modern office is centrally located for employees and local clients, supporting Cybertrol's commitment to service excellence. In addition to its new headquarters, Cybertrol Engineering maintains offices in Madison and Marshfield, Wisconsin.
Opening on May 22, 2025, the headquarters at 6550 Wedgwood Rd N, Ste. 300, Maple Grove, MN 55311, becomes the new home of Cybertrol's former Plymouth operations. The facility features a UL508A/698A certified panel shop, along with dedicated spaces for team collaboration, client meetings, training classes, and materials storage. The Maple Grove office, led by President Jeff Reust, specializes in designing, implementing, and maintaining advanced control systems that optimize efficiency, enhance productivity, and ensure the seamless operation of industrial processes. "Our strategic relocation to a more aesthetically refined and appropriately scaled office supports our primarily hybrid work model," said Reust. "This enhanced space was created to optimize engagement and foster collaboration during key in-office days."
"I am excited about our move from Plymouth to Maple Grove," said Cybertrol Engineering Executive Vice President Tim Barthel. "After recently streamlining our processes and operating systems, the Maple Grove space offers us a fresh start after being in the same building since the late 1990s. It has an open layout with plenty of collaborative spaces, making it easier for our team to stay connected and it is convenient for both our employees and existing clients."
The move to a more modern headquarters reflects Cybertrol Engineering's continued growth and commitment to delivering advanced automation and information solutions. The new space also embodies the company's Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS)-driven focus on maintaining a multi-disciplined staff and a unified, purpose-driven culture.
Cybertrol Engineering continues to serve chemical, food and beverage, and life sciences industries, with a growing emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotech applications that align closely with the company's long-standing expertise in sanitary process control. The company recently launched BatchWorks™, a proprietary MES software for enhanced batch control and recipe management. Additionally, Cybertrol delivers a closed-loop manufacturing system by integrating its BatchWorks and PalletWorks® software solutions with PLEX MES by Rockwell Automation providing greater efficiency, traceability, and quality management for sanitary process control environments.
Cybertrol Engineering offers comprehensive services in plantwide control and information systems that help clients maximize operational efficiency, quality, and insight. As a Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ Gold System Integrator, Cybertrol delivers proven automation and information solutions across a range of industries.
About Cybertrol Engineering
Founded in 1996, Cybertrol Engineering is a full-service control and information systems integrator specializing in plantwide automation, industrial IT/OT, and customized reporting solutions. With deep expertise in manufacturing execution systems (MES), Cybertrol helps clients across industries such as chemical, food and beverage, and life sciences effectively view and analyze operations by providing site-level information systems, aggregating data for enterprise dashboards, and implementing proven manufacturing intelligence strategies. Through a plantwide approach, Cybertrol delivers appropriate information to all users, enabling facilities to operate at maximum efficiency with greater visibility across corporate, management, and plant floor operations. Cybertrol's PalletWorks packaging solution, a fully-integrated tracking and labeling software, helps manufacturers automate end-of-line tasks and eliminate errors. For more information, visit Cybertrol Engineering's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.
