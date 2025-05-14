Cybertrol Engineering Opens New Headquarters in Maple Grove, Minnesota

"Our strategic relocation to a more aesthetically refined and appropriately scaled office supports our primarily hybrid work model. This enhanced space was created to optimize engagement and foster collaboration during key in-office days." Post this

"I am excited about our move from Plymouth to Maple Grove," said Cybertrol Engineering Executive Vice President Tim Barthel. "After recently streamlining our processes and operating systems, the Maple Grove space offers us a fresh start after being in the same building since the late 1990s. It has an open layout with plenty of collaborative spaces, making it easier for our team to stay connected and it is convenient for both our employees and existing clients."

The move to a more modern headquarters reflects Cybertrol Engineering's continued growth and commitment to delivering advanced automation and information solutions. The new space also embodies the company's Entrepreneurial Operating System (EOS)-driven focus on maintaining a multi-disciplined staff and a unified, purpose-driven culture.

Cybertrol Engineering continues to serve chemical, food and beverage, and life sciences industries, with a growing emphasis on pharmaceutical and biotech applications that align closely with the company's long-standing expertise in sanitary process control. The company recently launched BatchWorks™, a proprietary MES software for enhanced batch control and recipe management. Additionally, Cybertrol delivers a closed-loop manufacturing system by integrating its BatchWorks and PalletWorks® software solutions with PLEX MES by Rockwell Automation providing greater efficiency, traceability, and quality management for sanitary process control environments.

Cybertrol Engineering offers comprehensive services in plantwide control and information systems that help clients maximize operational efficiency, quality, and insight. As a Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ Gold System Integrator, Cybertrol delivers proven automation and information solutions across a range of industries.

About Cybertrol Engineering

Founded in 1996, Cybertrol Engineering is a full-service control and information systems integrator specializing in plantwide automation, industrial IT/OT, and customized reporting solutions. With deep expertise in manufacturing execution systems (MES), Cybertrol helps clients across industries such as chemical, food and beverage, and life sciences effectively view and analyze operations by providing site-level information systems, aggregating data for enterprise dashboards, and implementing proven manufacturing intelligence strategies. Through a plantwide approach, Cybertrol delivers appropriate information to all users, enabling facilities to operate at maximum efficiency with greater visibility across corporate, management, and plant floor operations. Cybertrol's PalletWorks packaging solution, a fully-integrated tracking and labeling software, helps manufacturers automate end-of-line tasks and eliminate errors. For more information, visit Cybertrol Engineering's website, LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and YouTube.

Media Contact

Lindsay Distel, Cybertrol Engineering, 763-559-8660, [email protected], https://www.cybertrol.com/

SOURCE Cybertrol Engineering