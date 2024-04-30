Cybertrol Engineering Wins Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™ System Integrator Innovation Award for University Boiler System Modernization

"The collaboration allowed us to combine our expertise and achieve results beyond what either of us could have accomplished alone, highlighting the strength and impact of being part of such a strong network." Post this

"Receiving a Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork Award for the second consecutive year is both an honor and a testament to our ongoing commitment to excellence for our clients," said Jeff Reust, President of Cybertrol Engineering. "Our collaboration with Van Meter and Rockwell Automation not only addressed the immediate needs of the university, but also set a new standard for future projects concerning cybersecurity and system resilience."

The first phase of the project included a comprehensive site study aimed at analyzing the existing system to identify potential risks and determine the optimal approach for upgrading with minimal disruption. This involved reviewing current applications, evaluating adherence to best practices, investigating redundant PLC systems, documenting the network architecture, and planning the upgrade process. During the project's second phase, Cybertrol implemented upgrades to the most recent versions of the PlantPAx® distributed control system (DCS), FactoryTalk® View Site Edition (SE) and FactoryTalk® Historian applications. Firmware upgrades were also performed on existing ControlLogix® controllers and the server structure was reconfigured, transitioning from a single server to two standalone servers. These strategic upgrades significantly improved system uptime and risk management.

"The partnership with Van Meter, supported by the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™, really enables us to enhance our service capabilities," explains Tim Barthel, Executive Vice President of Cybertrol Engineering. "The collaboration allowed us to combine our expertise and achieve results beyond what either of us could have accomplished alone, highlighting the strength and impact of being part of such a strong network."

As a valued member of the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork, an ecosystem of best-in-class partners, serving up superior support and services, Cybertrol continues to deliver high-performance, reliable solutions that drive digital transformation and operational efficiencies across industries. See Cybertrol's profile on the Rockwell Automation Partner Locator to learn more about their capabilities, or visit the Cybertrol Engineering website.

About Cybertrol Engineering

Founded in 1996, Cybertrol Engineering is a full-service control and information systems integrator specializing in plantwide automation, industrial IT/OT, and customized reporting solutions. With expertise in manufacturing execution systems (MES), we help clients across industries like chemical, food and beverage, and life science effectively view and analyze operations by providing information systems at each site, aggregating data for enterprise dashboards, and implementing proven manufacturing intelligence strategies. With a plantwide approach, Cybertrol helps manufacturers deliver appropriate information to all users, allowing facilities to run at maximum efficiency, with the greatest visibility for corporate, management, and plant floor operations. PalletWorks, a fully-integrated tracking and labeling software solution, helps manufacturers automate end-of-line tasks to eliminate errors. For more information, visit Cybertrol Engineering's Website, LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit http://www.rockwellautomation.com.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™

Rockwell Automation believes we're better together—and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network's breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork™ is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program | Rockwell Automation United States.

