Cybervation Soars to No. 516 on the 2023 Inc. 5000 List and Shines as a Top Performer in Ohio and the Midwest

"We're elated to join the prestigious Inc. 5000 rankings this year," expressed Purba Majumder, CEO of Cybervation. "This recognition not only exemplifies our unyielding commitment to innovation but also celebrates the relentless spirit of our team. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to every member of our team and our community for their unwavering support of our vision."

Cybervation is a high-growth technology solutions and staffing company whose IT services include enterprise software development, system integration, and managed services. It is also one of the top IT and medical staffing agencies in Ohio. Through its healthcare subsidiary, TrailBlazer Staffing Solutions, the company elevates patient care by expertly matching healthcare facilities with top-tier medical professionals.

Furthermore, Cybervation delivers innovative product-based solutions and data-driven tools, including its award-winning BistroUX solution. This cloud-based platform is a game-changer for restaurants and retailers, helping them optimize online ordering, enhance customer experiences and loyalty, and achieve significant savings. It enables online ordering, plastic and digital gift cards, digital coupons, loyalty programs, digital menus and waitlists, and more.

By boosting orders and enabling its clients to bypass the hefty 20-30% commissions from online food ordering platforms and delivery services, BistroUX is helping restaurants and retailers increase online revenue and profit margins by over 30%.

The Inc. 5000 class of 2023 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. This year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 1,187,266 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

"Running a business has only gotten harder since the end of the pandemic," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "To make the Inc. 5000—with the fast growth that requires—is truly an accomplishment. Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that are building our future."

About Cybervation, Inc.

Based in Dublin, Ohio, Cybervation is a premier technology services and solutions provider specializing in solving complex business challenges with simplified technical solutions. Beyond this, the company excels in IT and medical staffing, placing top-tier professionals in vital roles such as NP, RN, LPN, and STNA. Their BistroUX solution, a unique cloud-based platform, is revolutionizing the restaurant, retail, and hospitality industries and significantly enhancing profitability and loyalty. Serving a wide range of clients, from local businesses to multibillion-dollar corporations, Cybervation's commitment to delivering high-quality and cost-effective solutions is unwavering. The company proudly holds certifications from WBENC, NMSDC, SBA WOSB, and DBE. Learn more at www.cybervationinc.com.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work reaches more than 50 million people across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

