CyberXProtect: Pioneering Cybersecurity for Small Businesses with CEO Steven Sher at the Helm

CyberXProtect, under the visionary leadership of CEO Steven Sher, announces its commitment to providing top-tier cybersecurity services to small businesses. With a mission to democratize cyber protection, CyberXProtect integrates cutting-edge technology with data backup and disaster recovery solutions, ensuring affordable comprehensive security for all.

LOS ANGELES, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CyberXProtect a burgeoning cybersecurity firm based in Los Angeles, California, is making waves in the tech industry with its innovative approach to cybersecurity for small businesses. Founded in June 2024, the company has quickly established itself as a trusted ally for enterprises seeking robust protection against cyber threats.

At the forefront of CyberXProtect's mission is CEO Steven Sher, a seasoned leader with a deep understanding of the cybersecurity landscape. Sher's expertise and passion for technology drive the company's goal to offer the same level of cyber protection to small businesses that large corporations enjoy.

"Cybersecurity is not a luxury; it's a necessity for businesses of all sizes," states Sher. "Our mission at CyberXProtect is to bridge the gap in cyber defense, ensuring that small businesses have access to affordable, state-of-the-art security measures."

CyberXProtect's services are designed to be comprehensive, encompassing not just cybersecurity but also data backup and disaster recovery. This holistic approach ensures that clients are not only protected from cyber attacks but also prepared to recover swiftly in the event of data loss or system breaches.

The company's goals are ambitious yet attainable, focusing on the adoption of a Zero Trust security framework, which assumes that attackers are already within the system and emphasizes rigorous verification.

#CyberXProtect aims to foster a culture of cybersecurity awareness and resilience, deploying technologies at a pace that matches or exceeds industry advancements. Like EDR (Endpoint Detection and response), MDR (Managed Detection and Response) and XDR (Extended Detection and Response) for example.

As CyberXProtect continues to grow, it remains committed to its core values of innovation, integrity, and inclusivity. The company's dedication to empowering small businesses with top-tier cyber protection is more than just a service—it's a movement towards a safer digital future for all.

CyberXProtect is a cybersecurity firm dedicated to providing comprehensive cyber protection services to small businesses. With a focus on integrating cybersecurity with data backup and disaster recovery, the company ensures that its clients are safeguarded against all forms of digital threats. Founded by CEO Steven Sher, CyberXProtect is driven by a mission to make high-level cyber defense accessible to all enterprises, regardless of size.

CyberXProtect, led by CEO Steven Sher, not only provides exceptional cybersecurity services to small businesses but also upholds the highest standards of compliance, ethics, and regulatory requirements. The company's adherence to these principles is a testament to its commitment to operational excellence and customer trust.

As a leader in cybersecurity solutions for small businesses, CyberXProtect proudly upholds a rigorous compliance and ethical framework that aligns with its mission to offer equitable cyber protection. CEO Steven Sher emphasizes the importance of these standards in maintaining the company's reputation for integrity and reliability.

"CyberXProtect is dedicated to not just meeting but exceeding the industry's compliance and regulatory standards," says Sher. "We believe that ethical practices are the cornerstone of any successful cybersecurity strategy."

CyberXProtect complies with the following key regulations and standards:

General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR): Ensuring the privacy and protection of personal data for individuals within the European Union.

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA): Protecting sensitive patient health information from being disclosed without the patient's consent or knowledge.

Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS): Safeguarding credit cardholder data within the company's systems.

National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Framework: Providing a policy framework of computer security guidance for how private sector organizations can assess and improve their ability to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber-attacks.

These frameworks guide CyberXProtect in implementing robust measures to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber threats. The company's governance structure ensures that cybersecurity investments are prioritized, resources are allocated efficiently, and a culture of cybersecurity maturity is fostered.

In addition to regulatory compliance, CyberXProtect is committed to ethical business practices, ensuring transparency, accountability, and fairness in all its operations. The company's proactive approach to cybersecurity governance includes continuous scanning and assessment of IT environments against industry standards and regulatory frameworks.

For more information about CyberXProtect's commitment to compliance and ethics, please visit www.cyberxprotect.com.

Contact: CyberXProtect LLC 611 Wilshire Blvd Ste 900 Los Angeles, CA 90017 Email: [email protected]

