CYBRA Unveils MarkMagic 11: The Next Evolution in Enterprise Label and Form Printing

YONKERS, N.Y., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CYBRA Corporation, worldwide leaders in barcode technology, label and form printing, and RFID tracking applications, has announced the general availability of MarkMagic 11, an all-new edition of the popular software relied upon daily by thousands of customers worldwide.

MarkMagic 11 includes all-new support for a variety of data sources, an upgraded PrintMonitor tool, new output options, language translation capabilities, and a major update to core components to make version 22 the most secure and reliable MarkMagic ever.

"MarkMagic has evolved tremendously since its humble beginnings in 1990," says Harold Brand, CEO and CYBRA cofounder. "This journey wouldn't have been possible without our extraordinary customers, whose trust, feedback, and encouragement have driven us to push boundaries and make MarkMagic 11 the most groundbreaking and transformative version in our history."

User Centric Upgrade to Improve Your Day to Day Workflows

For the landmark eleventh version of MarkMagic, CYBRA's R&D team has delivered a suite of powerful enhancements to meet the needs of every user. From exciting new features for all MarkMagic users to tailored improvements for IBM i operators, and game-changing innovations for those on other platforms, MarkMagic 11 represents a bold leap forward in enterprise output transformation.

New Data Sources: MarkMagic now unlocks seamless printing from CSV, XML, and JSON files! Print jobs can draw source data directly from these formats stored on the Integrated File System (IFS). Say goodbye to limitations and hello to enhanced flexibility!

Upgraded Print Monitor: The upgraded Print Monitor add-on now monitors IFS folders for CSV, XML, and JSON files, giving you effortless oversight and control over your print processes with the newest supported data types.

More Output Types: Transform your prints into vibrant digital files! MarkMagic now lets you output labels and forms as JPG, GIF, and PNG images on the IFS, complete with options for scaling, rotation, and color customization.

New Language Translation: Break language barriers effortlessly! Define your own translation tables to support multi-lingual labels. Automatically translate *HEADING static text fields into any language you choose, making global compliance a breeze.

Zebra Diagonal Lines: Stay ahead of industry demands with the ability to define diagonal lines on Zebra labels, giving you more flexibility to meet evolving compliance standards with ease.

New Save Print Data: Never lose track of vital information! MarkMagic can now save auto-generated data, such as serialized item details, to a file for easy recall. Access unique print data for past items, orders, and more, anytime you need it.

Increased Field Name Size: MarkMagic PI now supports variable field names up to 64 characters, providing more room for detailed, precise data labeling.

Added XML Structure Support: MarkMagic PI print APIs now accept multiple XML structures, including Loftware-formatted XML files. This makes transitioning from Loftware to MarkMagic smoother than ever.

Improved Core Components: With major updates to core components like Log4j v2, WOW 7.8, and H2 database v2.2, MarkMagic 11 ensures faster, more secure, and more reliable performance.

Additionally, MarkMagic designer tool received a new language translation GUI. The new "Work with Translations" GUI makes it simple to manage custom translations for *HEADING Text fields in AS400 MarkMagic 11.0. Tailor language support with ease and precision.

Why Upgrade to MarkMagic?

MarkMagic 11 is the ultimate all-in-one solution for label and form printing, offering unmatched flexibility, advanced features, and seamless integration across platforms. With tailored enhancements for IBM i users and powerful innovations for other platforms, MarkMagic 11 outpaces the competition by combining ease of use, robust capabilities, and cutting-edge technology. MarkMagic 11 simplifies complex workflows and empowers your business to achieve more.

It's time to upgrade to a smarter, faster, and more reliable printing solution—switch to MarkMagic. Request a free trial today!

About CYBRA

CYBRA Corporation is a leader in Auto Identification – barcode and RFID technology – serving customers in a wide range of industries. CYBRA software solutions run on all major computing platforms, including Microsoft Windows, Linux, Unix, cloud and IBM Power Systems (System i, iSeries, AS/400, AIX). In addition to MarkMagic® barcode label software, CYBRA's other flagship product is Edgefinity IoT® (PATENTED U.S. PATENT OFFICE 11,024,105). Edgefinity IoT is a platform for rapidly configuring integrated applications that locate objects and people using RFID, RTLS and other advanced tracking technologies. To learn more information, visit https://cybra.com.

