CYBRA's RFID Tech Helps Holigram Blaze New Trails in Legal Cannabis via Joint Effort

Holigram, a pioneering Dutch cannabis cultivator has teamed up with CYBRA Corporation, experts in RFID technology, to help make this budding industry flourish with streamlined, government-compliant tracking solutions.

YONKERS, N.Y., Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- What was once a hazy area of Dutch law is now growing into a legally regulated cannabis industry, thanks in part to a bold new experiment. Holigram, a pioneering Dutch cannabis cultivator has teamed up with CYBRA Corporation, experts in RFID technology, to help make this budding industry flourish with streamlined, government-compliant tracking solutions.

Gone are the Days of the "Backdoor Policy"

Up until last year, if you lived in the Netherlands and you wanted to get a buzz, you visited a cannabis "coffeeshop" that could legally sell weed. But here's the kicker: those shops couldn't legally buy or grow cannabis. It was an open secret that the supply chain was, shall we say, not exactly above board. Enter the "backdoor policy"—where the front door was legal, and the backdoor was, well, more of a grey area.

The Dutch government finally decided it was high time to change things up. Last year, they launched the "weed experiment," a pilot program licensing ten growers to legally cultivate and supply cannabis to over 570 coffeeshops throughout the country. Holigram, a long-time advocate for a legal, transparent cannabis supply chain, was selected as one of the ten trailblazing cultivators.

Lighting Up a New Era of Compliance with RFID

Holigram soon realized that tracking thousands of plants under strict government regulations was no mere joint effort—it was a complex logistical challenge. Each plant needed a unique identifier encoded in RFID tags, combining data from both Holigram's ERP system and government databases. Simply put, finding the right plant for inspections was labor-intensive, and data integration was, well, a buzzkill.

Holigram's ERP provider recommended CYBRA Corporation, the New York-based RFID professionals who have been making RFID compliance a breeze for over 18 years. CYBRA's MarkMagic Cloud was exactly what was needed to simplify data encoding, integration, and label printing. And the result? A seamless solution that made Holigram's tracking process as smooth as a well-rolled spliff.

MarkMagic Cloud On-Demand: No Programming Required, Just Plug and Play

With MarkMagic Cloud, Holigram now integrates ERP data and government tracking info effortlessly. Using CYBRA's innovative "RFID Quick Comply" option, Holigram prints thousands of RFID labels that not only encode essential tracking information but also display a QR code for easy scanning. Government inspectors can now conduct checks without any hassle, making compliance feel more like a walk in the park than a trip through a maze.

The Highs of RFID Innovation

Efficiency That's No Pipe Dream: Holigram's new RFID process slashes labor time, making it easier to scale up cannabis cultivation while keeping track of every leaf and bud.

Future Plans with MarkMagic: Next, Holigram plans to use MarkMagic for end-package printing, generating PDFs and printing labels for packaged products—all in one cloud-based, worry-free platform.

Beyond Cannabis: Holigram plans to expand RFID tracking to their in-house inventory items such as pots, fertilizers, and protective gear, making sure nothing goes up in smoke.

"We're thrilled to scale our operations with MarkMagic," said a Holigram owner. "CYBRA's support has been lit from day one, helping us grow our business and simplify complex compliance requirements."

CYBRA's Commitment to Blazing New Trails

"MarkMagic Cloud's On-Demand feature empowers users to produce print jobs without writing a single line of code," said Chuck Roskow, CYBRA's VP of Operations. "It automates what's often a long and error-prone process, so customers can just click, print, and go."

As Holigram and CYBRA continue their joint endeavor, the future looks greener than ever for legal cannabis cultivation in the Netherlands.

About CYBRA Corporation

CYBRA Corporation an experienced innovator in barcode and RFID technology, serving customers in a wide range of industries since 1990.

MarkMagic® Bar Code Labels, RFID Tags and Forms Software empowers customers to design virtually any type of Auto-ID document – labels, forms, RFID tags, tickets, fabric labels, etc. – and print them on hundreds of types of general and specialized printers from laser to thermal and automated applicators.

CYBRA's Edgefinity IoT®, is a platform for rapidly building integrated applications that locate objects and people using passive and active RFID, RTLS, and other tracking technologies.

CYBRA software solutions run on all major computing platforms, including Microsoft Windows, Linux, Unix, cloud, and IBM Power Systems (System i, iSeries, AS/400, AIX).

About Holigram

Holigram is a Dutch-based company that specializes in the sustainable production of innovative plant-based products. Focused on creating a positive environmental impact, Holigram offers a range of high-quality products made from plant-based ingredients.

By prioritizing sustainability and health, Holigram aims to revolutionize alternatives that align with modern dietary needs and eco-friendly practices. Holigram is committed to transparency, ethical sourcing, and contributing to a greener future through their offerings.

For more information, visit Holigram.

Media Contact

Phil Andrianos, CYBRA, 1 9149636600, [email protected], https://cybra.com

Twitter, LinkedIn

SOURCE CYBRA