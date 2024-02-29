Cyclic Peptide Synthesis for Drug Discovery: Uses, Benefits and Challenges, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

The session will specifically focus on cyclic peptides and the challenges involved in their manufacturing, handling and applications from a CRO's perspective. Post this

The presenter will explore the nuances of cyclic peptide synthesis and how the CRO leverages state-of-the-art technology to enhance its capabilities to meet complex project requirements. Attendees will learn about the synthesis and cyclization of peptides, potential issues with ring strain and what to look for when working with unstable cyclic peptide, as well as approaches to understanding the structure–activity relationship (SAR) of a cyclic peptide and some issues in drug discovery. This session is ideal for anyone interested in cyclic peptide synthesis and its role in drug discovery.

Register for this webinar to understand the challenges and strategies for synthesizing cyclic peptides and understand its role in drug discovery.

Join Dr James Krupa, Principal Research Scientist, Charnwood Discovery, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cyclic Peptide Synthesis for Drug Discovery: Uses, Benefits and Challenges.

