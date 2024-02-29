Cyclic Peptide Synthesis for Drug Discovery: Uses, Benefits and Challenges, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

In this free webinar, the features experts will share hints and tips for the synthesis and cyclization of peptides. The attendees will also gain insights into cyclic peptides and potential issues in using them for drug discovery. Moreover, they will get to learn about issues with ring strain and what to look for/be aware of when working with cyclic peptides. The featured speaker will also discuss approaches to understanding the SAR of cyclic peptides.
TORONTO, Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In 2023, peptide-based drugs continued to gain prominence, and three out of six new peptide drug approvals were for cyclic peptides due to their favorable drug properties, such as cell permeability, proteolytic stability and binding kinetics. Cyclic peptides, however, often result in challenging projects due to the difficulty of synthesis or time constraints.
This webinar focuses on the collaboration with a UK-based contract research organization (CRO), Charnwood Discovery, to understand the recent advances in peptide drug development. The session will specifically focus on cyclic peptides and the challenges involved in their manufacturing, handling and applications from a CRO's perspective.
The presenter will explore the nuances of cyclic peptide synthesis and how the CRO leverages state-of-the-art technology to enhance its capabilities to meet complex project requirements. Attendees will learn about the synthesis and cyclization of peptides, potential issues with ring strain and what to look for when working with unstable cyclic peptide, as well as approaches to understanding the structure–activity relationship (SAR) of a cyclic peptide and some issues in drug discovery. This session is ideal for anyone interested in cyclic peptide synthesis and its role in drug discovery.
Register for this webinar to understand the challenges and strategies for synthesizing cyclic peptides and understand its role in drug discovery.
Join Dr James Krupa, Principal Research Scientist, Charnwood Discovery, for the live webinar on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 11am EDT (4pm CET/EU-Central).
For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cyclic Peptide Synthesis for Drug Discovery: Uses, Benefits and Challenges.
ABOUT XTALKS
Xtalks, powered by Honeycomb Worldwide Inc., is a leading provider of educational webinars and digital content to the global life science, food, healthcare and medical device communities. Every year, thousands of industry practitioners (from pharmaceutical, biotechnology, food, healthcare and medical device companies, private & academic research institutions, healthcare centers, etc.) turn to Xtalks for access to quality content. Xtalks helps professionals stay current with industry developments, regulations and jobs. Xtalks webinars also provide perspectives on key issues from top industry thought leaders and service providers.
To learn more about Xtalks visit https://xtalks.com
For information about hosting a webinar visit https://xtalks.com/why-host-a-webinar/
Media Contact
Vera Kovacevic, Xtalks, +1 (416) 977-6555 x371, [email protected], www.xtalks.com
SOURCE Xtalks
Share this article