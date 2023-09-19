Cyclotron Announces Holistic Solutioning Approach for Manufacturing Companies

"While it can be a big, complex 'ship' to steer, with the right captain at the helm—Cyclotron—it becomes a highly efficient, mission-built platform for ensuring long-term viability and success for manufacturing organizations." Tweet this

Today, Cyclotron Group announces a new initiative aimed at providing precisely this type of solutioning approach for manufacturing companies.

"Our primary goal here is to let manufacturing companies know that Cyclotron deeply understands the wide range of challenges they face, and that we stand ready to meet them where they are and formulate the best, holistic path forward," says Amber Bahl, CEO of Cyclotron Group. "The time for piecemeal, siloed solutioning is over. Microsoft 365 has evolved into a highly flexible platform with an all-encompassing toolset that can be tuned to the precise needs of any organization. While it can be a big, complex 'ship' to steer, with the right captain at the helm—Cyclotron—it becomes a highly efficient, mission-built platform for ensuring long-term viability and success for manufacturing organizations."

Some of the challenges and solutions specific to today's manufacturing organizations include:

Challenge: Changes in costs of raw materials not reflected, or severely delayed, in the product pricing databases, results in product lines being sold at a loss for months before corrective action is taken.

Solution: Implement automatic "new price suggestions" based on financial targets with single click approval and automatic price updates.

Challenge: Work around operational "moats" between purposefully unconnected production manufacturing systems and internet-connected, cloud-based management systems.

Solution: Implement a cloud-based Microsoft Defender protection that integrates with disconnected environments via proxy architecture with carefully controlled cloud security connection points to protect against cybersecurity threats.

Challenge: Remediate difficulties caused by using old technology and disparate platforms and applications.

Solution: Enable Microsoft Teams with Contact Center as a hub for communication, reporting, monitoring, and staff management .

Challenge: Simplify complex data management and speed up delayed insights from production, supply chain, and sales data.

Solution: Implement Azure Synapse Analytics to unify big data and data warehousing into a single, powerful service that provides real-time analytics at a massive scale.

Challenge: Compensate for limited connectivity and lack of real-time data from industrial devices, which impacts operational efficiency.

Solution: Enable Azure IoT Hub, which creates secure and reliable bidirectional communication between millions of IoT devices and provides real-time data to monitor, manage, and analyze.

Challenge: Inefficient application development and deployment and a lack of collaboration among development teams.

Solution: Azure DevOps offers services for support of collaborative application development, from source code management to deployment and monitoring.

Challenge: Remedy a lack of synergy between frontline workers and back-office information workers, which creates operational inefficiencies.

Solutions: Cyclotron provides tailored support and best practices for M365 tools that enhance collaboration through frontline devices and information workers.

Challenge: Fix disjointed workflows caused by suboptimal integration of Dynamics 365 tools and solutions.

Solution: Cyclotron provides dedicated support for Dynamics 365 modules and can address specific issues encountered by organizations in integrating Dynamics 365 with their other Microsoft collaboration tools.

"None of these challenges exist in a vacuum, and without effective change leadership, fixing one problem can create additional new problems. A major element of the value Cyclotron brings to the table is providing change leadership that recognizes these situations and the impacts of certain choices…and the ability to steer organizations around these obstacles and towards the best solutions for long-term health," adds Mr. Bahl.

To ask a question or to learn more about Cyclotron's solutions for manufacturing organizations and hear some of our success stories, please reach out to us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Steve Ellson, Cyclotron, 1 415-851-3698 , [email protected], https://www.cyclotron.com/

SOURCE Cyclotron