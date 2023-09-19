Cyclotron Announces New Industry-Centric Solutioning for Building Organizational Harmony at Financial Services Companies

"It's important to understand that every data management or workflow issue needs to be understood within the overall context of an organization." Tweet this

"What we're really talking about is enabling true peak performance, and in our experience, there's no better platform for supporting these kinds of outcomes than Microsoft," says Amber Bahl, CEO of Cyclotron. "From empowering customer service representatives to deliver outstanding customer experiences to unifying communication and collaboration in a way that improves organizational synergy, Microsoft solutions offer the power and reliability every organization needs, combined with the flexibility to adapt to unique circumstances and requirements."

For frontline financial services workers, one of the biggest challenges is maintaining high levels of service in responding to customer requests that may require them to navigate an array of different platforms and systems to find answers. This up-front complexity puts a great deal of pressure on employee onboarding, while causing undue frustration and higher turnover rates and costs. Cyclotron can provide relief for these types of issues by implementing Power Virtual Assistant (PVA) bots, which can greatly simplify customer service agents' search for information and enable them to deliver timely, helpful responses to even the most complicated customer requests.

For organizations that must balance security requirements with the need for disparate teams to work together, Cyclotron can deliver customized installations of Microsoft Teams that create spaces for effective collaboration, while keeping an organization compliant with how it handles sensitive data.

A custom-designed installation of Microsoft Teams can also improve workflows and content sharing by digitizing manual processes and automating routine tasks. In turn, these improvements will give time back to your employees to create more meaningful connections with each other and have open discussions across departments, locations, and languages.

By integrating Azure Synapse Analytics, Cyclotron can also help organizations improve their data management posture and resolve issues created by delayed insights from lagging transactional, operational, and customer data. These upgrades can improve decision-making and risk management, while improving overall operational efficiency.

Other areas where Cyclotron can deliver transformational improvements for financial services clients:

Problem: Complex compliance requirements and security risks associated with cloud migration and management



Solution: The right combination of Terraform for Azure, Azure Bicep, and Azure ARM can simplify cloud governance by automating deployment of compliant environments, reducing time and cost associated with meeting compliance obligations.





Problem: The need for secure, scalable, and flexible remote work solutions Solution: Azure Virtual Desktop provides a virtualized environment that allows employees to work remotely, while maintaining high levels of security and compliance, with scalable costs based on usage.





Problem: Difficulty getting the specialized help needed to realize the full potential from their M365 products—especially after the implementation of new technology—which can result in reduced operational efficiency, unleveraged features, user dissatisfaction, and lower ROI.

Solution: Cyclotron can provide dedicated support that understands the unique needs of their organization and works collaboratively with their stakeholders and M365 administrators.





Problem: Organizations and employees need guidance and assurance that they're using collaboration tools to their fullest potential. They also need help in dealing with unrealized vulnerabilities that come from the usage of guest accounts and external document sharing.



Solution: Cyclotron can provide assessments on current usage of Teams, SharePoint Online, and Power Platform to identify gaps and areas for improvement. These assessment reviews can identify security and governance risks and provide recommendations that will bring an organization's practices in line with its policies.

"It's important to understand that every data management or workflow issue needs to be understood within the overall context of an organization. Fixing one issue could result in the development of other problems, so without effective change leadership at the helm of an engagement, true progress can be elusive. That's why change leadership is a primary focus for Cyclotron in all our engagements. It's the only way to truly ensure any solution works towards building long-term organizational health," adds Mr. Bahl.

To ask a question or to learn more about Cyclotron's solutions for financial services organizations and hear some of our success stories, please reach out to us at [email protected].

