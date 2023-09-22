Cyclotron Announces New Initiative to Help Retail-Based Organizations Improve Employee and Customer Experiences with M365-Based Solutions

"Whether it's using outmoded technologies or systems that are incompatible with each other, it will often fall to the frontline workers to work around the problem, which takes away from their ability to create satisfying customer experiences." Tweet this

For example, if a store manager emails a corporate helpdesk about something that needs to be repaired in a store, the helpdesk may need additional information the manager didn't know they needed, which can result in additional back-and-forth and create big delays in getting the problem fixed. In this situation, it would make much more sense for the in-store workers to have access to the systems they need to directly request repairs without a "middle man" helpdesk.

Here are more technology challenges facing today's brick-and-mortar, online, and hybrid retail businesses—and the solutions we can provide:

Problem: Outdated legacy phone systems that lack modern features and are costly to support and operate.

Solution: 8x8 Voice for Teams + Microsoft 365 applications activate Teams as a hub for communication, reporting, monitoring, and staff management. Contact Center for 8x8 is an AI-enabled, omnichannel platform for customer interactions such as phone, email, web chat, social, and SMS.

Problem: Inefficient inventory management systems with lack of real-time insights.

Solution: The Azure IoT Suite allows retailers to connect, monitor, and manage IoT assets with real-time insights, enabling smart inventory and supply chain management.

Problem: Difficulty in integrating, managing, and analyzing vast volumes of disparate data

Solution: Azure Synapse Analytics, an integrated analytics service, accelerates the process of gaining insights from structured and unstructured data across on-premise, cloud, and edge resources, using advanced analytics and AI.

Problem: Slow application development, deployment, and lack of collaboration in development teams.

Solution: Azure DevOps provides development and deployment tools that promote collaboration and automation, enabling faster, more reliable application development and deployment.

Problem: Non-standardized security and a lack of automation across large fleets of connected devices, which can result in disparate security strategies, unauthorized use of devices, and uncontrolled inventory.

Solution: Configuring and implementing Microsoft Intune to secure frontline worker devices and data. Intune supports a wide range of iOS, iPadOS, and Android models, including kiosks, shared devices, personally owned devices, and more. Mobile Application Management is also used in sensitive scenarios, where devices cannot be wiped and reset. It also integrates with modern device provisioning systems, including Apple Business Manager and Managed Google Play.

Additional Issues we can help solve:

Tablet computers on the sales floor that don't allow for application shifting

Customer service agents and supervisors using separate systems to manage online customer interactions

Difficult communication and collaboration between stores, warehouses, and corporate offices, which can lead to operational inefficiencies and reduced customer satisfaction.

"Solving technology challenges at retail organizations always seems to have significant waterfall effects. If one problem gets solved, it will often create additional issues in other areas of the organization," adds Mr. Bahl. "That's why delivering change leadership is such a major focus here at Cyclotron. We consider it a critical part of our job to understand the holistic technology posture of our clients, so we can put together solutions that truly improve their long-term organizational health without significant downstream surprises."

To ask a question or to learn more about Cyclotron's solutions for retailers and hear some of our success stories, please reach out to us at [email protected].

Media Contact

Steve Ellson, Cyclotron, 1 415-851-3698, [email protected], https://www.cyclotron.com/

SOURCE Cyclotron