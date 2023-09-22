Cyclotron Announces New Technology Triage Initiative for Healthcare & Life Science Organizations

"Great tools are readily available to help today's healthcare and life sciences workers adequately manage the data, communications, and risk factors facing their organizations. However, it requires a deep understanding of how these tools work to make them effective solutions," Tweet this

Underpinning this commitment is Cyclotron's recent GxP audit certification as a cloud solutions provider for healthcare and life sciences verticals. GxP certification means Cyclotron is in compliance with the requirements of ICH E6 (R2) GCP, 21 CFR Part 11, HIPAA, and (EU) GDPR.

"GxP certification means that we use processes and controls that assure confidentiality, integrity, and availability of data stored in the cloud and that we do what's necessary and required to ensure our systems stay in a secured and validated state," says Cyclotron CEO Amber Bahl. "That means healthcare and life sciences organizations can have peace-of-mind that we are an appropriate partner to help them solve business challenges that are data management challenges at their core."

One such challenge would be solving for lost revenue resulting from missed appointments and sub-standard patient communication practices. Cyclotron can deliver a range of telehealth solutions that can play a big role in reducing these kinds of administrative burdens and streamlining patient intake and communication processes.

Meanwhile, many health insurance providers would benefit from working with Cyclotron to get fitted with solutions that help them manage healthcare data and communication in a way that minimizes risks and maximizes compliance.

"Great tools are readily available to help today's healthcare and life sciences workers adequately manage the data, communications, and risk factors facing their organizations. However, it requires a deep understanding of how these tools work and how they should be integrated to make them effective solutions," adds Mr. Bahl. "These technologies can also play an important role in providing for an engaging and inclusive workplace."

On the life sciences side of the healthcare industry, inefficient collaboration, version control issues, and lengthy development cycles for healthcare software all represent opportunities for a partner like Cyclotron to bring transformative improvements and bottom-line results to healthcare organizations.

Here are some more ways Cyclotron can help healthcare organizations solve data and business process challenges:

Through custom configuration and implementation of Microsoft Purview, Cyclotron can ensure comprehensive protection of personal health record access, sharing and exfiltration for both internal and external users.

Cyclotron can implement Azure Synapse Analytics, a powerful, integrated service that allows healthcare and life sciences organizations to explore and analyze large volumes of data to gain insights in real time.

We can provide a customized implementation of Azure Purview, a unified data governance service that helps organizations manage and get meaningful insights from their data, no matter where it resides.

For life science organizations, Cyclotron can introduce GitHub, which provides a platform for developers to collaborate on code, provide version control, CI/CD, and advanced security features to streamline the development process.

Cyclotron can deliver an integrated support model for the maintenance and optimization of Power Platform and M365 tools to enrich the user experience, assist M365 administrators, and ensure digital assets meet compliance requirements.

Cyclotron can perform an operational assessment that includes analyzing the current usage of Teams, SharePoint Online, and other collaboration tools to identify areas for improvement. This assessment would also review the organization's practices for managing guest users, external document sharing, and patient data handling, providing recommendations to more efficiently handling tenant guest and externally shared data.

We can also help clients implement champion groups to facilitate adoption and steering committees to direct future priorities and deliver white-glove assistance to executives.

"The management burdens of today's healthcare industry are massive, and one of the things that sets Cyclotron apart is our ability to deliver effective change leadership. We work to steer our healthcare clients towards decisions that lead to long-term organizational health," adds Mr. Bahl.

