Cyclotron Beam Expands into first Identity Migration & Resilience Platform, Bringing Backup & Recovery to Okta and Microsoft Entra

"Identity has become the control plane for every modern enterprise. Yet if someone accidentally deletes thousands of users, changes conditional access policies, or an attacker compromises an administrator account, organizations still don't have a true undo button. Beam Vault changes that." Post this

Beam Vault introduces what Cyclotron calls the enterprise identity "undo button," allowing organizations to recover from accidental changes, ransomware-related identity attacks, or administrative mistakes in as little as a few minutes instead of days, closing the gap with secure, continuous capture and object-level restore, built on the same platform that already understands both directories at a technical level with:

Capture freshness:

On the Premium tier, most protected object types are captured within approximately 15 minutes of a change, using continuous capture from the Okta System Log and Microsoft Graph delta queries. On the Standard tier, restore points are captured daily.

Restore speed:

Scoped restores for a single object, a handful of objects, or one application and its assignments typically complete in minutes. Full-tenant restores take just a few hours, bounded by Okta's and Microsoft's own API write limits rather than by Vault itself. Every restore begins with a mandatory dry run that estimates the specific job in front of you, and Cyclotron publishes a rate-limit-increase playbook for customers planning a large-scale recovery in advance.

Security architecture:

Beam Vault protects backup data with a Key Vault key-encryption key that wraps each tenant's own data-encryption key, alongside per-tenant storage containers, an append-only version store, and role-based access that gives read-only admins zero mutation or payload access. Every browse, diff, download, setting change, approval, and restore is captured in a complete audit trail.

"Identity has become the control plane for every modern enterprise," said Amber Bahl, Founder & CEO of Cyclotron. "Yet if someone accidentally deletes thousands of users, changes conditional access policies, or an attacker compromises an administrator account, organizations still don't have a true undo button. Beam Vault changes that. It gives security teams confidence that no identity mistake has to become a business outage." Cyclotron is creating a new category: Identity Resilience. Enterprises have spent years protecting servers, endpoints, and data—but identity has become the most critical layer, and until now it had no real undo button. Beam Vault provides Okta and Entra identity backup and restore to address that shift.

Cyclotron Beam has already helped enterprises across the world migrate more than 750k identities. Now, Beam Vault adds a second pillar to the Beam platform, giving Okta and Entra customers the undo button they need to ensure an identity incident never becomes a business-wide crisis. Cyclotron plans additional capabilities focused on identity governance, resilience automation, and AI-driven recovery workloads.

Beam Vault is available immediately as a subscription, in both Standard and Premium tiers, for organizations running Okta or Microsoft Entra ID. Cyclotron and its products are ISO 27001 certified, ISO 27701 certified, and SOC 2 compliant. And every capture, change, and restore performed by Beam Vault is automatically logged and traceable, supporting compliance with ISO, NIST, and SOC standards.

New clients can schedule a demo to see first-hand how Beam Vault works in detail. Existing Cyclotron Beam clients can contact their account manager to learn more and add Vault to their current account.

About Cyclotron Beam:

Cyclotron Beam is an identity migration and resilience platform built by Cyclotron Inc.'s award-winning security and compliance team. Its Beam Migrate pillar automates identity and application migration from Okta or PingOne to Microsoft Entra ID, reducing migration timelines by more than 60%. Meanwhile, Beam Vault delivers continuous backup and point-in-time restore for Okta and Microsoft Entra ID, protecting identity infrastructure before, during, and after migration. Learn how Beam Vault can protect Entra and Okta environments at cyclotronbeam.com.

Media Contact

Nicholas Geil, Cyclotron, Inc., 1 (415) 742-8420, [email protected], cyclotronbeam.com

SOURCE Cyclotron, Inc.