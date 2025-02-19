Cyclotron Beam Sees Groundbreaking Success Revolutionizing Okta to Entra Migrations in the First Six Months

"This product release has been a game-changer for our clients, making the migration process faster and easier than ever, which has allowed our clients to focus on their core business activities without the disruptions associated with traditional identity management transitions." Post this

"Cyclotron Beam is more than just a tool," said Nicholas Geil, Head of Products at Cyclotron. "This innovative Okta to Entra migration tool empowers organizations to modernize their identity management and fully leverage the capabilities of Microsoft Entra ID. This product release has been a game-changer for our clients, making the migration process faster and easier than ever, which has allowed our clients to focus on their core business activities without the disruptions associated with traditional identity management transitions."

Cyclotron Beam is a testament to our commitment to innovation and client satisfaction. Cyclotron recognized the challenges that clients faced with traditional migrations, including high up-front costs, a tedious technical process prone to human error, and frequent disruptions to core business activities.

With the increasing demand on businesses to implement artificial intelligence systems, which require more integrated systems for better outcomes and data protection, complex identity management migrations became more than just a headache—they became a barrier preventing organizations from leveraging emerging technologies that could reinvent the way they work, grow, and innovate for years to come. Cyclotron Beam was created to address these challenges, providing a seamless, efficient, and secure solution to accelerate Okta to Entra migrations and empower businesses to thrive in the digital age.

As we continue to push the boundaries of what's possible, we remain dedicated to empowering businesses to achieve their full potential through transformative strategies and people-driven change.

