Cyclotron Expands Beam Platform to Support PingOne Migrations, Advancing Enterprise Identity Consolidation and AI-Readiness

"As organizations invest in enterprise AI, identity becomes central—governing access, enforcing policy, and securing every interaction across users, applications, and emerging workloads... It's not just about simplifying migration; it's about enabling what comes next." Post this

For most enterprises, identity has quietly become one of the most complex—and costly—layers of the technology stack. And many are operating multiple identity providers in parallel, creating overlapping cost, operational friction, and increased risk.

Organizations running PingOne alongside Microsoft Entra frequently duplicate capabilities already included in their Microsoft 365 licensing. Over time, that duplication compounds:

More systems to manage

More integrations to maintain

More surface area for misconfiguration

More fragmentation that presents AI risk

Ultimately, parallel providers means more barriers to modernization, because identity is no longer just infrastructure. It underpins every application, every access decision, and every user interaction across the enterprise. As AI takes hold across enterprises worldwide, that secure infrastructure is more critical than ever. The challenge is no longer deciding whether to consolidate. The challenge is executing without disruption.

"This expansion is about meeting organizations where they are and helping them move forward with confidence," said Amber Bahl, Founder & CEO of Cyclotron. "Most enterprises aren't starting from a clean slate. They've built identity environments over time that are complex, fragmented, and difficult to evolve. By extending Beam to support Okta, PingOne, and more identity platforms to come, we're removing one of the biggest barriers to consolidation and giving customers a more controlled path to modern identity."

Cyclotron Beam was designed to make that transition predictable and improve identity resilience long-term. The platform automates the full lifecycle of identity migration—from discovery and identity matching to application configuration, deployment, and cutover—reducing manual effort and minimizing risk at every stage.

Rather than relying on a single, high-risk migration event, organizations move in controlled phases:

Analyze and map the existing identity environment

Align users, groups, and applications across platforms

Replicate configurations in Microsoft Entra

Validate functionality before any user impact

Transition applications safely, with rollback available at any time

This phased approach allows teams to maintain continuity while modernizing their identity architecture.

Automation materially changes the economics of identity migration. With Cyclotron Beam, what was once a fragile, manual process becomes structured, repeatable, and far more reliable. The platform removes much of the variability that typically introduces risk, replacing it with AI-powered workflows, validated configurations, and end-to-end visibility at every stage of the migration lifecycle.

That consistency translates into smoother outcomes. Applications are not just moved, but analyzed, aligned, and verified before users ever interact with them. Identity mismatches are surfaced early. Configuration errors are reduced through automation rather than re-keying. And transitions occur in phases, not all at once, minimizing disruption and maintaining continuity across the business.

Cyclotron Beam reduces IDP migration time and effort by more than 60 percent compared to manual approaches, while maintaining full control throughout the process. Beyond accelerating the migration process, these capabilities shift identity migration from a high-stakes event to a controlled, dependable process.

And that model is expanding.

With support for PingOne and Okta today—and additional platforms including CyberArk, JumpCloud, OneLogin, and Saviynt on the roadmap—Cyclotron Beam is evolving into a comprehensive identity migration platform designed to meet organizations wherever they start.

The goal is simple: deliver the same level of precision, control, and confidence across every migration path, so organizations can modernize identity without introducing unnecessary risk.

"This work is closely connected to the broader transformation our clients are driving," said Bahl. "As organizations invest in enterprise AI, identity becomes central—governing access, enforcing policy, and securing every interaction across users, applications, and emerging workloads. Beam reflects how we're approaching that challenge internally: using automation and emerging technologies to build scalable solutions that accelerate outcomes. It's not just about simplifying migration; it's about enabling what comes next."

In Microsoft-centric environments, Microsoft Entra increasingly serves as that control plane—integrated across Microsoft 365, Azure, Copilot and the broader security and AI ecosystem. Consolidating identity into a single platform reduces operational friction while strengthening the security and governance required to support enterprise-scale innovation.

Beam plays a direct role in that shift. By turning complex identity migrations into structured, repeatable processes, Cyclotron helps organizations move faster toward a more unified environment where security signals, access decisions, and data controls are aligned by design.

Internally, the same approach is driving how Cyclotron builds. Automation-first platforms like Beam are not one-off tools, but part of a broader strategy to codify expertise into scalable solutions. The result is a faster path from transformation planning to execution that's grounded in consistency, control, and measurable progress.

Because before AI can scale across the enterprise, the foundation it depends on has to be ready.

Media Contact

Nicholas Geil, Cyclotron, Inc., 1 (415) 742-8420, [email protected], cyclotronbeam.com

SOURCE Cyclotron, Inc.