Cyclotron Expands Offshore Hiring to Accelerate Client Success in AI, Azure, Security, and M&A Services

By leveraging alternating time zones, Cyclotron can increase operations on a 24-hour cycle, turning projects around at unprecedented speed while maintaining the highest standards of quality and security. For clients, this means accelerated delivery, reduced downtime, and faster time to scale.

Cyclotron is committed to its Employee First core value, offering flexible work-from-home opportunities and competitive employment perks to ensure that its global team thrives while delivering exceptional value to clients. This approach reflects Cyclotron's belief that empowered employees create empowered solutions.

"Our clients' needs are expanding rapidly, and so is our business," said Amber Bahl, Founder & CEO of Cyclotron. "This increase in offshore hiring is a direct response to the growing demand for expertise in AI, Azure, and Security. By building a stronger global team, we're ensuring that our customers can innovate faster, stay secure, and lead in their markets."

This strategic investment complements Cyclotron's holistic approach to client solutions, supported by its proprietary product ecosystem, which gives clients a unique advantage across critical domains such as agent visibility and security, compliance management, Microsoft 365 governance, and more. Combined with Cyclotron's expanded offshore capabilities, these solutions empower organizations to navigate complexity in the age of AI with confidence, clarity, and speed.

Cyclotron's leadership in the industry is reinforced by its five-time recognition in Microsoft awards, celebrating excellence in security, compliance, customer championship, and social impact. As the #1 Worldwide Microsoft Copilot partner and a member of Microsoft's 2025-2026 Inner Circle for AI Business Solutions, Cyclotron continues to set the benchmark for innovation and trust.

The goal is clear: Cyclotron is scaling for the future so that clients can scale theirs too. In an ever-evolving tech landscape where every second counts, Cyclotron is making sure its clients never lose momentum.

Are you ready to navigate the future with clarity and confidence? For more information about Cyclotron's offerings, please visit cyclotron.com/solutions.

Looking to join Cyclotron's growing India team with over 100 employees? Explore Cyclotron's open roles at https://cyclotron.uknowva.com/job-portal/.

Cyclotron is an award-winning technology company dedicated to helping clients achieve their full potential and accelerate growth through transformative strategies, innovative technology, and people-driven change. Recognized for 5 Microsoft awards, Cyclotron provides proven enterprise services and proprietary products that help organizations accelerate innovation across Artificial Intelligence, Azure Cloud Solutions, Business Applications, Intelligent Data Platforms, Modern Work, Security & Compliance, and more.

