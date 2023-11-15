Cyclotron is a proud participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

This partnership not only allows us to contribute to the development of Security Copilot but also empowers us to enhance our customers' security defenses with AI-driven solutions. Post this

"Our collaboration with Microsoft in the Security Copilot Partner Private Preview is a testament to Cyclotron's unwavering commitment to security and innovation, stated Cyclotron CEO Amber Bahl. "We are honored to be chosen by Microsoft based on our expertise and dedication to exploring cutting-edge technologies. This partnership not only allows us to contribute to the development of Security Copilot but also empowers us to enhance our customers' security defenses with AI-driven solutions. At Cyclotron, we believe that AI will revolutionize security, and we are excited to work hand in hand with Microsoft to make this vision a reality for our customers."

Cyclotron is actively collaborating with Microsoft product teams to influence the development of the Security Copilot product in several ways. This includes validating and refining new and upcoming scenarios, providing crucial feedback on product development and operations for incorporation into future releases, and validating and offering feedback on APIs to enhance Security Copilot's extensibility.

Security Copilot represents a groundbreaking advancement in the security industry. As the first AI-powered security product, it empowers security professionals to respond to threats swiftly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure within minutes. This innovative solution combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.

About Cyclotron:

Cyclotron helps businesses run brilliantly and efficiently. Founded in San Francisco in 2014, our dedication to listening, adapting, and delivering cost-effective, purpose-fit solutions has made us a strategic ally for the financial, health and life sciences, public, retail, and technology sectors.

Cyclotron is a Microsoft 2023 US Partner of the Year Finalist and Microsoft's #1 partner for adoption of Teams for 2022 & 2023.

