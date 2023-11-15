Cyclotron is a proud participant in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview

Cyclotron, a leader in innovation, joins Microsoft's Security Copilot Partner Private Preview, showcasing its commitment to security. Selected for its expertise and partnership, Cyclotron actively collaborates with Microsoft to shape the groundbreaking AI-powered Security Copilot, revolutionizing the industry and enhancing organizations' defense capabilities
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyclotron is thrilled to announce its participation in the Microsoft Security Copilot Partner Private Preview, a testament to its dedication to security and innovation. Cyclotron has been selected based on its impressive track record with Microsoft Security technologies, its eagerness to explore and provide invaluable feedback on cutting-edge functionality, and its strong partnership with Microsoft.
"In the context of security, AI's impact is likely to be profound, tilting the scales in favor of defenders and empowering organizations to defend at machine speed. At Microsoft, we are privileged to have a leading role in advancing AI innovation, and we are so grateful to our incredible ecosystem of partners, whose mission-driven work is critical to helping customers secure their organizations and confidently bring the many benefits of AI into their environments," said Vasu Jakkal, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Security.
"Our collaboration with Microsoft in the Security Copilot Partner Private Preview is a testament to Cyclotron's unwavering commitment to security and innovation, stated Cyclotron CEO Amber Bahl. "We are honored to be chosen by Microsoft based on our expertise and dedication to exploring cutting-edge technologies. This partnership not only allows us to contribute to the development of Security Copilot but also empowers us to enhance our customers' security defenses with AI-driven solutions. At Cyclotron, we believe that AI will revolutionize security, and we are excited to work hand in hand with Microsoft to make this vision a reality for our customers."
Cyclotron is actively collaborating with Microsoft product teams to influence the development of the Security Copilot product in several ways. This includes validating and refining new and upcoming scenarios, providing crucial feedback on product development and operations for incorporation into future releases, and validating and offering feedback on APIs to enhance Security Copilot's extensibility.
Security Copilot represents a groundbreaking advancement in the security industry. As the first AI-powered security product, it empowers security professionals to respond to threats swiftly, process signals at machine speed, and assess risk exposure within minutes. This innovative solution combines an advanced large language model (LLM) with a security-specific model informed by Microsoft's unique global threat intelligence and more than 65 trillion daily signals.
About Cyclotron:
Cyclotron helps businesses run brilliantly and efficiently. Founded in San Francisco in 2014, our dedication to listening, adapting, and delivering cost-effective, purpose-fit solutions has made us a strategic ally for the financial, health and life sciences, public, retail, and technology sectors.
Cyclotron is a Microsoft 2023 US Partner of the Year Finalist and Microsoft's #1 partner for adoption of Teams for 2022 & 2023.
