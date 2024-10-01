Cyclotron Launches Kapton: The First Compliance-as-a-Service Platform of its Kind

"[Clients] want a data security partner to manage their compliance, while retaining the freedom to choose any law firm for enforcement. Kapton offers that flexibility, working seamlessly with legal entities, HR departments, and other compliance enforcement elements." – Steve Ellson, VP of Sales Post this

"The Kapton platform is engineered to address the full spectrum of our clients' compliance standards," said Steve Ellson, VP of Sales at Cyclotron. "Kapton truly reflects what our clients are looking for to support their governance and compliance needs. They want a data security partner to manage their compliance, while retaining the freedom to choose any law firm for enforcement. Kapton offers that flexibility, working seamlessly with legal entities, HR departments, and other compliance enforcement elements."

Kapton supports a wide range of industry compliance standards, including:

HIPAA

PCI DSS

SOX

CCPA

GDPR

GLBA

FISMA

ISO/IEC 27001

NIST

FedRAMP

SOC2

As the Microsoft Global Partner of the Year for Compliance, Cyclotron specifically designed the Kapton platform to go beyond just providing compliance tools—it introduces a comprehensive Change Leadership team dedicated to driving compliance adoption across the client enterprise. This team is responsible for ensuring that Kapton not only meets, but exceeds, the client's compliance goals through customized change management and adoption approaches. The key focus areas of the Change Leadership team include:

Education on updated and new policies through continuous review of data.

Execution of a tailored Change Leadership plan that aligns end-user behavior with the company's compliance objectives.

Re-education on organizational security policies, including specific initiatives such as highlighting October Cybersecurity Month, to foster a culture of compliance.

Kapton's unique positioning within the compliance landscape makes it a must-have for enterprises seeking to stay compliant, while efficiently managing their internal processes, technology stack, and people.

For more information, visit www.kapton.io or contact our team at [email protected]

Cyclotron is a leading technology solutions provider specializing in Generative AI, Security, and Compliance. Cyclotron's innovative platforms and services help organizations thrive in today's fast-paced digital landscape. Cyclotron is proud to be recognized as the Microsoft's Global Compliance Partner of the Year for 2024.

Media Contact

Kate Billman, Cyclotron, Inc, 1 (415) 742-8420, [email protected], www.cyclotron.com

SOURCE Cyclotron, Inc