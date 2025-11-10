Cyclotron Launches Pulse: A Groundbreaking Product for Enterprise Agent Security

"Agent ecosystems are growing more complex by the day. Every feature in Pulse reflects what our customers told us they needed: a way to manage that complexity with clarity, combining deep visibility, intelligent governance, and rapid defense in one unified product." - Nicholas Geil, Head of Products Post this

Cyclotron Pulse is composed of four integrated modules:

Detect: Identifies and maps every agent across the enterprise, sanctioned or shadow, for maximum agent visibility.

Risk: Provides a comprehensive AI agent risk dashboard, surfacing the riskiest agents in a single, intuitive view, enabling teams to prioritize action with confidence.

Govern: Offers robust agent governance controls, including organization-wide defaults and individualized policies for nuanced oversight.

Defend: Delivers advanced agent threat defense with agent-aware detection and response to prevent unsanctioned behaviors and malicious attacks.

Together, these modules form a unified product that empowers security, IT, and operations teams to manage agents with the same rigor and agility as any other enterprise asset, while enabling individual creators to explore and innovate using AI agents within safe guardrails.

"We built Cyclotron Pulse to meet the realities of modern enterprise AI and security," says Nicholas Geil, Head of Products at Cyclotron. "Agent ecosystems are growing more complex by the day. Every feature in Pulse reflects what our customers told us they needed: a way to manage that complexity with clarity, combining deep visibility, intelligent governance, and rapid defense in one unified product."

Cyclotron's track record in enterprise security and AI innovation reinforces its position as the trusted partner for agent security. The company is a five-time winner and finalist of Microsoft awards in the Security, Compliance, Customer Champion, and Social Impact categories, and currently leads as the #1 Microsoft Copilot partner worldwide—a testament to its commitment to responsible AI and scalable enterprise solutions.

To schedule a Pulse demo or request a complimentary Pulse Risk Assessment, visit cyclotronpulse.com and follow the journey at linkedin.com/company/cyclotron-pulse/.

Cyclotron is an award-winning technology company dedicated to helping clients achieve their full potential and accelerate growth through transformative strategies, innovative technology, and people-driven change.

Media Contact

Steve Ellson, Cyclotron, Inc., 1 (415) 742-8420, [email protected], https://cyclotronpulse.com/

SOURCE Cyclotron, Inc.