Cyclotron Launches Strategy Office to Guide Enterprises Through AI-Driven Transformation

The Innovation & Strategy Office, led by Susan Moyer, helps organizations get crystal clear on what they want from AI and how it ties to real business goals. We partner through workshops, deep discovery, cross functional alignment, opportunity prioritization, and strategic roadmap work, all designed to give leaders the clarity and confidence they need to create measurable ROI from the first ideas all the way to enterprise-wide execution.

The AI Engineering & Delivery Office, led by Davis DeFontes, turns strategy into reality, building enterprise AI architectures, delivering LSM-based implementations, and integrating agents with Cyclotron's Pulse runtime and governance framework. With a follow-the-sun build model, this team accelerates innovation without compromise.

"AI isn't just another technology. It's a force multiplier that touches every part of an organization in ways previous technologies never have," says Amber Bahl, Cyclotron Founder & CEO. "That kind of impact brings massive opportunity and real risk. It's not enough to plug in a tool and hope for the best. Leaders need guidance to understand how AI impacts security, compliance, operations, processes, and most importantly their people. Our new Strategy Office ensures every initiative starts with clarity across that entire landscape and ends with measurable outcomes that move the business forward."

This launch builds on Cyclotron's proven track record of innovation in response to the needs of real clients, which has earned the organization five Microsoft awards across security, compliance, customer championship, and social impact and a seat in Microsoft's 2025-2026 Inner Circle for AI Business Solutions. Combined with Cyclotron's proprietary product ecosystem, spanning agent visibility and security, compliance management, automated IDP migration, and Microsoft 365 data security and governance, Cyclotron's new Strategy Office presents clients with an unmatched advantage in enterprise AI strategy and implementation.

While AI is the starting point, Cyclotron's vision is broader: future Strategy pillars will extend across security, business applications, and beyond, ensuring clients have a trusted partner for every critical decision.

Are you ready to navigate the future with clarity and confidence? For more information about Cyclotron's AI offerings, please visit cyclotron.com/solutions/artificial-intelligence.

Cyclotron is an award-winning technology company dedicated to helping clients achieve their full potential and accelerate growth through transformative strategies, innovative technology, and people-driven change. Recognized for 5 Microsoft awards, Cyclotron provides proven enterprise services and proprietary products that help organizations accelerate innovation across Artificial Intelligence, Azure Cloud Solutions, Business Applications, Intelligent Data Platforms, Modern Work, Security & Compliance, and more.

