Cyclotron Makes Waves in the Midwest: Doubling Down on Modern Work and Security

Cyclotron, a Microsoft Gold Partner, is strategically positioning the Midwest as its center for substantial growth. The company plans to double its sales and engineering resources in the region, anticipating a 70% surge in its Modern Work and Security practice within the next year. Emphasizing a client-centric philosophy, Cyclotron distinguishes itself by not just implementing technology but by becoming trusted partners, crafting empowering experiences for employees. The expansion is fueled by a strategic talent boost, recruiting top-tier engineers across several states. Cyclotron aims to double its footprint in the Midwest, positioning itself as a leading digital transformation partner. With over 100+ Modern Work Copilot clients already benefiting from their user-centric approach, Cyclotron is set to revolutionize businesses in the Midwest and beyond.
SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyclotron, a powerhouse Microsoft Gold Partner known for its agile and client-centric approach, is making the Midwest its epicenter of growth. Doubling down on both sales and engineering resources in the region, Cyclotron expects a 70% surge in its Modern Work and Security practice in the coming year. This ambitious expansion signals a clear message: Cyclotron is ready to disrupt the market with its modern, user-focused solutions.
"What sets Cyclotron apart is our unwavering commitment to the future of work," says Steve Ellson, Vice President of Sales. "We go beyond simply implementing technology; we become trusted partners, collaborating with clients to craft experiences that empower their employees and unlock their full potential."
This client-centric philosophy has resonated deeply with enterprises across the region. Cyclotron's agile, aggressive, and thoughtful approach delivers tangible results, ensuring user needs are seamlessly integrated into every step of the process.
Fueling this expansion is a strategic talent boost. Cyclotron has strategically recruited top-tier engineers across Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio, Michigan, and the Dakotas, building a powerhouse team brimming with expertise in key areas like Modern Work, Security, Copilot, and No-code/Low-code platforms. This contrasts sharply with traditional competitors who, as Ellson, puts it, "operate with outdated methodologies that no longer resonate with today's dynamic business landscape."
Cyclotron's deep tech know-how allows them to translate complex technological advancements into real-world solutions that empower clients. Whether it's streamlining workflows with modern collaboration tools or fortifying defenses against evolving cyber threats, Cyclotron guides clients every step of the way, ensuring a smooth and successful digital transformation journey.
This robust foundation has paved the way for an ambitious expansion plan. Cyclotron aims to double its footprint across the Midwest in the next year, establishing themselves as the premier digital transformation partner in the region.
And the proof is in the pudding! With over 100+ Modern Work Copilot clients experiencing the value of their user-centric approach, Cyclotron is clearly onto something.
The future of work is knocking, and Cyclotron is at the forefront. With its unrivaled expertise, agile approach, and unwavering focus on client success, Cyclotron is poised to revolutionize the way businesses operate in the Midwest and beyond.
