Cyclotron recognized as finalist of 2025 Microsoft Data Security & Compliance Partner of the Year

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,600 nominations across more than 100 countries. Cyclotron was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Data Security & Compliance.

The Data Security & Compliance Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that has client success in delivering exceptional outcomes utilizing the technology in the Microsoft Purview product portfolio and displaying expertise in advising clients as they navigate the data protection, risk, and regulatory compliance of today.

Selected from over 4,600 nominations spanning more than 100 countries, Cyclotron stands out for its expertise and track record of empowering enterprises to securely embrace emerging technologies, like GenAI and Agentic AI, with confidence. From Fortune 500 enterprises to nimble startups, Cyclotron has helped organizations improve security posture, simplify regulatory compliance, and mitigate AI-driven risks.

This recognition reflects Cyclotron's broader mission to deliver innovative solutions that anticipate the challenges technical leaders face every day. Cyclotron's suite of proprietary tools, including Kapton for Managed Compliance and Cyclotron Pulse for AI agent security, exemplify this commitment by combining advanced technology, top-tier security and compliance, and practical usability. Together, they empower organizations to protect sensitive data, navigate complex regulatory landscapes, and embrace emerging technology at scale.

Cyclotron Pulse, Cyclotron's newest innovation, addresses the challenge of ensuring security in today's quickly evolving AI landscape, delivering end-to-end AI agent security. As agents multiply across organizations, Pulse ensures that every stage—from deployment to retirement—is monitored and up to stringent security and compliance standards. Pulse provides enterprises with the ability to detect, asses, govern, and defend every agent in their environment, all in one place, providing proactive governance and risk mitigation so they can implement and scale AI agents confidently.

Kapton, Cyclotron's Compliance as a Service platform, simplifies complex compliance management for overburdened security operations teams. Built on Microsoft Purview by Cyclotron's award-winning compliance team, Kapton enhances compliance posture with real-time monitoring, regular policy tuning, and streamlined alert management.

Cyclotron's continued recognition on national and global stages signals a proven commitment to delivering solutions that are both reliable and forward-thinking—making Cyclotron an essential partner for enterprises managing complex regulatory and AI-driven environments.

"Congratulations to all the winners and finalists of the 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards, said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. This year, our partners harnessed the transformative power of Microsoft's Cloud and AI platforms to deliver transformative solutions that redefine the boundaries of innovation. The energy and ingenuity across our ecosystem continue to inspire us. The 2025 honorees exemplify what's possible when technology and vision unite to empower clients around the world."

The 2025 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of Microsoft Ignite, which will be held in San Francisco from November 18-21. Additional details on the 2025 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/2025POTYA_Announcement. The complete list of categories, winners and finalists can be found at https://aka.ms/2025POTYAWinnersFinalists

Cyclotron is an award-winning technology company dedicated to helping clients achieve their full potential and accelerate growth through transformative strategies, innovative technology, and people-driven change.

