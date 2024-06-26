Cyclotron recognized as the winner of 2024 Microsoft Compliance Partner of the Year

"We're very honored to be recognized as the 2024 Microsoft Compliance Partner of the Year." said Amber Bahl, CEO of Cyclotron. "We foresee a lot of records being broken this year. This incredible milestone will be one of many for Cyclotron in 2024." Post this

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft Cloud applications, services, devices, and AI innovation during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,700 nominations from over 100 countries. Cyclotron was recognized for providing outstanding Compliance solutions and services.

The Compliance Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner that has proven client success in delivering exceptional outcomes utilizing technology in the Microsoft Purview and Priva product portfolio and displays expertise in advising clients as they navigate the data protection, risk, regulatory compliance, and privacy challenges of today.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President at Microsoft. "The momentum generated by numerous AI & Copilot announcements this year fueled innovation from our partners, enabling groundbreaking services and solutions to customers. I am inspired by the capability and creativity in our partner ecosystem and this year's winners beautifully demonstrate the best of what's possible with AI and the Microsoft Cloud."

The 2024 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced ahead of MCAPS Start for Partners, a digital event on July 10th and 11th. Partners will receive recognition at MCAPS Start for Partners ahead of in-person celebrations during the week of Microsoft Ignite in November.

More information about Cyclotron's Compliance solutions can be found at Compliance & Data Protection (cyclotron.com)

The future of work is here, and Cyclotron is at the forefront. With its unrivaled expertise, agile approach, and unwavering focus on client success, Cyclotron is poised to revolutionize the way businesses operate in the era of AI and beyond.

