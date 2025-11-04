Cyclotron Selected for Microsoft's 2025-2026 Inner Circle for AI Business Solutions

"We're proud to be recognized as a member of Microsoft's Inner Circle and honored to play a significant role in shaping the future of AI," said Amber Bahl, Founder & CEO of Cyclotron. Post this

2025-2026 Inner Circle members are invited to the Inner Circle Summit in Spring 2026 as well as virtual meetings between August 2025 and June 2026, where they will have a unique opportunity to discuss strategy with Microsoft senior leaders and fellow Inner Circle partners while learning more about the company's road maps and future plans, establish strong executive connections, and collaborate on best practices.

Cyclotron's selection to the Inner Circle underscores its leadership in Generative AI and Agentic AI. As the #1 Microsoft Copilot Partner worldwide, Cyclotron continues to pioneer enterprise-ready AI solutions that are not only technically advanced but also operationally effective.

Among its latest innovations is Cyclotron Pulse, an end-to-end agent security product designed to provide unmatched visibility and security across the entire agent lifecycle. Pulse enables organizations to detect, assess, govern, and defend AI activity with precision, ensuring that intelligent agents operate safely and in alignment with business goals.

"We're proud to be recognized as a member of Microsoft's Inner Circle and honored to play a significant role in shaping the future of AI," said Amber Bahl, Founder & CEO of Cyclotron. "This achievement is a reflection of our strategic partnership with Microsoft and our clients, the trust our clients place in us to deliver AI solutions that deeply align with their industry and goals, and our passion for empowering people to innovate faster, better, and more securely with AI."

Cyclotron is an award-winning technology company dedicated to helping clients achieve their full potential and accelerate growth through transformative strategies, innovative technology, and people-driven change.

