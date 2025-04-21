Cyclotron Unveils Dedicated Sales and Delivery Model for Small to Medium-Sized Companies (SMC)

"I am eager to lead this new division, leveraging our learnings from the Enterprise space to revolutionize our services, elevate client experiences, and bring that same level of energy as we continue to modernize the SMC space," says Jacob Gould, Business Development Director Post this

Cyclotron's new model is built on a mature delivery framework that has been proven to drive significant impact at scale. By launching a dedicated sales and delivery model custom-designed for SMCs, Cyclotron is set to deliver unparalleled maturity, precision, and innovation to SMCs, enabling them to compete and grow confidently in today's AI-driven era.

Key Benefits for SMC Clients:

Mature Delivery Framework: Built on the robust, quality-first approach used by enterprise clients, Cyclotron's new SMC framework is specifically optimized for the unique agility and pace of smaller organizations.

Dedicated Sales and Delivery Teams: SMC clients will benefit from personalized attention, a specialized delivery playbook, and deeper alignment with their business goals.

Laser Focus on Quality: Every engagement will be driven by measurable outcomes and delivery excellence, ensuring long-term impact.

Core Focus Areas:

Cyclotron's SMC practice will concentrate on helping organizations securely adopt AI across the Microsoft ecosystem, including:

Microsoft Security: Empowering secure collaboration, data protection, and compliance.

Azure: Delivering scalable, cloud-native solutions for modernization and growth.

Agentic AI: Introducing cutting-edge, context-aware AI solutions to drive real business outcomes.

Strategic Leadership to Drive Growth 3x

To lead this bold initiative, Cyclotron has appointed Business Development Director, Jacob Gould, to head the SMC Sales Team. Jacob brings a wealth of experience, strategic acumen, and a passion for customer success. Under Jacob's leadership, the dedicated SMC team aims to triple Cyclotron's SMC client base and revenue in the coming years.

"Cyclotron has proven to be a disruptor for Enterprise organizations looking to mature their security postures and modernize technologies with an emphasis on the people-side of technology adoption, especially when it comes to AI innovations," says Gould, "I am eager to lead this new division, leveraging our learnings from the Enterprise space to revolutionize our services, elevate client experiences, and bring that same level of energy as we continue to modernize the SMC space."

Looking Ahead

Cyclotron is excited about the opportunities that lie ahead in the SMC space. This dynamic and transformative segment represents a significant growth area, and Cyclotron is committed to being the partner of choice for SMCs as they embrace AI, modernize securely, and scale with confidence.

About Cyclotron

Cyclotron is a leading provider of innovative technology solutions, dedicated to helping organizations of all sizes achieve their business goals through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. With a focus on quality, innovation, and customer success, Cyclotron delivers solutions that drive real business outcomes.

#Cyclotron #SMC #AIforSMC #MicrosoftPartner #SecureAI #Azure #AgenticAI #MicrosoftSecurity #SMCsAtScale

SOURCE Cyclotron