Cyclotron Welcomes Bill Kerr as VP of Sales for Small and Mid-sized Enterprises & Commercial (SME&C)

Cyclotron welcomes Bill Kerr as VP of Sales for SME&C, bringing over two decades of leadership and a customer-first mindset to help small and mid-sized businesses thrive in the fast-moving AI era.
SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cyclotron is thrilled to announce the appointment of Bill Kerr as Vice President of Sales for Small and Mid-sized Enterprises & Commercial (SME&C), reinforcing our commitment to delivering enterprise-grade solutions with the speed, agility, and personal touch that growing businesses deserve.
SME&C organizations are navigating a whirlwind, with AI changing the game, customer expectations evolving by the minute, and significant pressure to scale without losing identity. Cyclotron gets it. That's why we're doubling down on our promise to help these businesses thrive—not just survive—in the AI era.
BILL KERR: A SALES LEADER WHO KNOWS THE TERRAIN
With over 25 years of experience leading sales teams across every business segment in the U.S., Bill Kerr brings a rare blend of strategic insight and a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing SME&C companies. His career has been defined by one simple principle: solve real problems for real people. Whether it's software solutions that untangle operational knots or building teams that consistently deliver double-digit growth, Bill's approach is grounded in partnership.
"I've always believed that sales isn't about pushing products—it's about listening, understanding, and showing up for your clients," says Kerr. "SME&C organizations don't need cookie-cutter solutions. They need someone who sees their potential and helps them get there faster."
Bill's passion for client experience and his knack for building high-performing teams make him the perfect fit to lead Cyclotron's SME&C strategy.
ENTERPRISE-LEVEL SERVICE, CLIENT-CENTRIC ATTENTION
Let's face it—most enterprise vendors treat SME&Cs like an afterthought. Cyclotron does the opposite. We bring the same level of technical rigor and strategic thinking to SME&C engagements as we do to Fortune 500 clients. But we also move faster, listen harder, and tailor our approach to fit each client's unique rhythm.
With Bill at the helm of SME&C, we're poised to scale this philosophy even further. It's not just about selling smarter—it's about serving better.
"Bill's joining us at a pivotal moment," says Steve Ellson, SVP of Sales at Cyclotron. "Our clients are hungry for innovation, but they also want partners who understand their business inside and out. Bill brings that in spades. His leadership will help us deepen our relationships with SME&C clients and accelerate their success."
LOOKING AHEAD
As the demand for integrated AI solutions surges, we're focused on helping clients build lasting capabilities—not just short-term wins. Bill's arrival marks a new chapter in that journey.
We're not just adding titles—we're adding firepower. And we're doing it with the same values that got us here: empathy, speed, and a relentless focus on what matters to our clients.
If you're an SME&C looking for a partner who gets it—we're ready when you are. Get in touch at cyclotron.com/get-started
Media Contact
Bill Kerr, Cyclotron, Inc, 1 (415) 742-8420, [email protected], https://cyclotron.com/
SOURCE Cyclotron, Inc
Share this article