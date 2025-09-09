Cyclotron Welcomes Bill Kerr as VP of Sales for Small and Mid-sized Enterprises & Commercial (SME&C)

"I've always believed that sales isn't about pushing products—it's about listening, understanding, and showing up for your clients," says Kerr. "SME&C organizations don't need cookie-cutter solutions. They need someone who sees their potential and helps them get there faster." Post this

BILL KERR: A SALES LEADER WHO KNOWS THE TERRAIN

With over 25 years of experience leading sales teams across every business segment in the U.S., Bill Kerr brings a rare blend of strategic insight and a deep understanding of the unique challenges and opportunities facing SME&C companies. His career has been defined by one simple principle: solve real problems for real people. Whether it's software solutions that untangle operational knots or building teams that consistently deliver double-digit growth, Bill's approach is grounded in partnership.

"I've always believed that sales isn't about pushing products—it's about listening, understanding, and showing up for your clients," says Kerr. "SME&C organizations don't need cookie-cutter solutions. They need someone who sees their potential and helps them get there faster."

Bill's passion for client experience and his knack for building high-performing teams make him the perfect fit to lead Cyclotron's SME&C strategy.

ENTERPRISE-LEVEL SERVICE, CLIENT-CENTRIC ATTENTION

Let's face it—most enterprise vendors treat SME&Cs like an afterthought. Cyclotron does the opposite. We bring the same level of technical rigor and strategic thinking to SME&C engagements as we do to Fortune 500 clients. But we also move faster, listen harder, and tailor our approach to fit each client's unique rhythm.

With Bill at the helm of SME&C, we're poised to scale this philosophy even further. It's not just about selling smarter—it's about serving better.

"Bill's joining us at a pivotal moment," says Steve Ellson, SVP of Sales at Cyclotron. "Our clients are hungry for innovation, but they also want partners who understand their business inside and out. Bill brings that in spades. His leadership will help us deepen our relationships with SME&C clients and accelerate their success."

LOOKING AHEAD

As the demand for integrated AI solutions surges, we're focused on helping clients build lasting capabilities—not just short-term wins. Bill's arrival marks a new chapter in that journey.

We're not just adding titles—we're adding firepower. And we're doing it with the same values that got us here: empathy, speed, and a relentless focus on what matters to our clients.

If you're an SME&C looking for a partner who gets it—we're ready when you are. Get in touch at cyclotron.com/get-started

