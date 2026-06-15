Cyclotron's AI Engineering Strategy Expands High-Impact IP with the Launch of New Enterprise Transformation Platform, Orbit

"Every enterprise transformation generates massive amounts of data, but very little intelligence... Orbit transforms years of delivery experience, migration telemetry, and operational knowledge into a living system that helps organizations make better decisions in real time." - Amber Bahl Post this

Launching with an initial focus on mergers, acquisitions, and divestitures, Orbit gives engineers & executives alike real-time visibility into Microsoft 365 migrations during M&A transformations. Unlike traditional project management tools, Orbit was designed as an AI-native platform. The system continuously analyzes migration, telemetry, identity data, project signals, and operational events to identify risk, validate assumptions, and surface insights that would otherwise require teams of analysts and architects. The result is a platform that not only reports on transformation programs, but also actively helps organizations understand and manage them. The platform is already in production on multi-thousand-user enterprise engagements, including a consolidation involving more than 25,000 user identities.

M&A was the proving ground for Orbit because M&A integrations sit among the most time-sensitive, identity-intensive, and executive-visible programs an enterprise undertakes. Yet the tooling most organizations rely on — vendor consoles, spreadsheets, weekly status decks — leaves leaders without timely answers to the questions that matter: where are we, what's at risk, and are we going to hit our target completion date?

The Orbit platform closes that gap, pulling real-time signals from Quest, BitTitan, ShareGate, and Microsoft into a single executive view, validating every migrated identity against litigation hold, license, and access policy, and producing wave-by-wave reporting that leadership can act on without an analyst translating the data.

The Orbit platform anchors on Cyclotron's proven approach to three of the most critical components of M&A integrations:

Detection and observability across Quest, BitTitan, ShareGate, and Microsoft that's granular enough for engineers to act on while providing executive-ready reporting.

Identity and access validation, including litigation hold checks, license verification, and conditional access posture to catch the issues that drive most M&A disruption before they become incidents.

Wave planning and executive reporting using structured sequencing that keeps time-sensitive work on track and produces reporting that leadership can understand at a glance.

While the platform's initial focus is M&A, Orbit represents the first phase of Cyclotron's broader vision for enterprise transformation intelligence. Future releases will introduce AI-powered risk analysis, predictive timeline forecasting, automated remediation recommendations, executive copilots, and cross-platform visibility spanning Microsoft Security, Identity, Compliance, Data Governance, and AI initiatives. The long-term goal is to provide organizations with a single intelligence layer that helps plan, govern, and execute enterprise transformations from inception through completion.

"This is what it looks like when a transformation partner invests in AI-powered engineering," Hart added. "What we've developed isn't a dashboard. It's the intelligence layer that critical business decisions run on, providing clarity, speed, and confidence for executives throughout every enterprise transformation initiative."

For more information on Cyclotron's AI-powered M&A services and the Orbit platform, visit https://cyclotron.com/solutions/mergers-acquisitions

Media Contact

Nate Hart, Cyclotron, Inc., 1 (415) 742-8420, [email protected], https://cyclotron.com/

SOURCE Cyclotron, Inc.