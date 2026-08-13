Cydcor Named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

"Growth is easy to chase and hard to keep," said Vera Quinn, President & CEO of Cydcor. "This ranking reflects a network that holds the standard on quality and retention year after year — and that's what earns real trust from clients." Post this

The ranking reflects a period of double-digit, record-breaking growth for Cydcor, and marks a jump of nearly 1,400 places, 1,383 spots, to be exact, from the company's prior Inc. 5000 ranking. Cydcor also ranked 176 in Advertising, Marketing and PR and 294 in California. "Growth is easy to chase and hard to keep," said Vera Quinn, President & CEO of Cydcor. "This ranking reflects a network that holds the standard on quality and retention year after year — and that's what earns real trust from clients."

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

The recognition adds to a series of milestones for Quinn and Cydcor over the past year. Quinn was named the EY Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2026 Greater Los Angeles Award Winner, earned a 2026 Silver Stevie® Award for Sales Outsourcing Provider of the Year, and has been recognized as a Best Place to Work in Los Angeles 14 times, underscoring the consistency of its performance and culture across its network of independent sales companies.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance, it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Cydcor

Cydcor is an award-winning provider of outsourced sales and customer acquisition solutions, helping Fortune 500 and emerging brands grow across retail, B2B, residential, and event-based environments. Based in Agoura Hills, California, Cydcor contracts with a network of independently owned and operated sales companies to deliver scalable, performance-driven results. Founded in 1994, Cydcor focuses on direct customer engagement to drive brand growth and long-term customer value. Learn more at www.cydcor.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Media Contact

Gail Michalak,, Cydcor, 1 805-277-5525, [email protected], www.cydcor.com.

SOURCE Cydcor