Cygna Labs Announces the General Availability of VitalQIP 24

MIAMI, Dec. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cygna Labs, a highly specialized software developer focused on providing enterprises worldwide and a leading provider of DDI, cloud security, and compliance technology solutions, announced today the availability of VitalQIP 24. As the second major release of VitalQIP since Cygna Labs acquired the product, VitalQIP 24 demonstrates Cygna Labs' ongoing commitment to its customers.

The VitalQIP 24 release was developed with an emphasis on automation and cloud enhancements. The release expands REST API support to facilitate automation and integration, extends cloud DNS support to include the ability to modify AWS Route 53 and Azure DNS zone data, and enhances cloud-to-non-cloud networking for added DNS resiliency. These features and the many additional customer-requested enhancements included in VitalQIP24 enable Cygna Labs customers to holistically manage DDI across enterprise networks, data centers, and multi-cloud deployments.

Alexander Haecker, CEO of Cygna Labs Group GmbH, stated, "Cygna Labs continues to deliver on its commitment to investing in enhancing and evolving VitalQIP. We aim to enable customers to manage their IP address space and associated DHCP and DNS configurations more effectively and efficiently."

About Cygna Labs Cygna Labs is a software developer and one of the top three global DDI vendors. Many Fortune 100 customers rely on Cygna Labs' DDI products and services, in addition to its industry-leading security and compliance solutions, to detect and proactively mitigate data security threats, affordably pass compliance audits, and increase the productivity of their IT departments. For more information, visit https://cygnalabs.com.

