Cygna Labs Delivers Advanced DNS Resolution and Asset Intelligence with Latest Cygna DDI Guard Release

DDI Guard 5.0 enables customers to define domain names for which health checks are performed on resolved IP addresses. This information, along with the user-definable topology information, enables customers to steer DNS resolvers to destinations that are reachable, available and topologically aligned with organizational policies, improving user network experience, privacy, and compliance.

"Cygna DDI Guard's routed domain names feature provides optimal DNS resolution for applications across multiple clouds and data centers, all from the end client's perspective," said Christian Ehrenthal, CEO of Cygna Labs. "This facilitates digital transformation with improved user experiences accessing applications spanning a diverse network. Best of all, routed domain names are very simple to configure in DDI Guard, unlike alternative solutions."

Other key Cygna DDI Guard 5.0 features include asset intelligence to identify potentially unused compute resources that may be reclaimed to reduce operations costs. Schedulable reports have also been expanded to enable user-defined search criteria to refine outputs for such reports. Additional archive features help customers scale and flex their DHCP and DNS transaction data access and retention.

"Cygna DDI Guard offers customers measurable costs savings with asset intelligence, enabling them to free up unused compute resources, and SIEM filtering which vastly reduces SIEM ingest costs," stated Alexander Haecker, Group CEO of Cygna Labs "Cygna DDI Guard adds additional value through operational efficiencies via DNS and DHCP security insights, real-time and archived traffic monitoring, and optimal DNS resolution."

Cygna DDI Guard version 5.0 will be publicly available on September 5, 2025.

About Cygna Labs

Cygna Labs is a software developer and one of the top three global DDI vendors. Many Fortune 500 customers rely on Cygna Labs' DDI products and services, in addition to its industry-leading security and compliance solutions, to detect and proactively mitigate data security threats, affordably pass compliance audits, and increase the productivity of their IT departments. For more information, visit https://cygnalabs.com

Media Contact

Laila Martinez, Cygna Labs Corp., 1 2036315944, [email protected], https://cygnalabs.com

SOURCE Cygna Labs Corp.