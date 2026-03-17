Cygna Labs Expands Cloud DDI Integration and Virtualization

Latest Cygna IPControl and Sapphire Releases Streamlines Cloud DDI User Experience

MIAMI, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cygna Labs, a highly specialized software developer serving enterprises and service providers worldwide and a leading provider of DDI, cloud security, and compliance technology solutions, announced today the release of version 17.0 of Cygna IPControl DDI software and Sapphire DDI appliances.

Cygna IPControl software is a leading DDI management solution, providing centralized visibility and control of IPv4 and IPv6 space, DHCP, and DNS for Sapphire appliances as well as stock ISC DHCP, Kea DHCP, BIND DNS, Microsoft DHCP and DNS, and cloud DNS services including Amazon, Azure and Google. IPControl version 17 adds integrated visibility and access to native AWS and Azure cloud subnet and IP address assignments to consolidate IPAM visibility across data centers, remote sites and cloud services.

Cygna IPControl also sports an updated modern user interface to improve overall user experiences managing DDI across diverse network topologies. Cygna IPControl also adds additional real-time DHCP information for the Cygna DHCP server, the industry's fastest, most resilient DHCP server.

"Cygna IPControl offers unsurpassed IPAM capabilities," said Michael Dooley, SVP, DDI of Cygna Labs Corp. "Customers can holistically view and manage IP space across their diverse enterprise, edge, and cloud presence, not to mention DHCP and DNS across Microsoft, ISC, cloud DNS services, making IPControl the most versatile DDI solution available."

The latest version of the Cygna Sapphire appliances further expands virtualization support with Nutanix and Docker instantiation capabilities. DHCP cloning provides an added layer of DHCP resiliency beyond traditional primary-failover architectures, while bi-directional forwarding detection and multi-protocol BGP extend the robustness of DDI network operations.

"Cygna DDI solutions continue to offer Fortune 500 customers the reliability, stability, and performance they require to manage DDI across their diverse network," stated Christian Ehrenthal, CEO of Cygna Labs Corp. "Cygna IPControl offers a patented logical view of customer networks including public clouds, to enable intuitive and easily delegated DDI tasks and functions."

Cygna IPControl and Sapphire versions 17.0 are currently available.

About Cygna Labs

Cygna Labs is a software developer and one of the top three global DDI vendors. Many Fortune 100 customers rely on Cygna Labs' DDI products and services, in addition to its industry-leading security and compliance solutions, to detect and proactively mitigate data security threats, affordably pass compliance audits, and increase the productivity of their IT departments.

For more information, visit https://cygnalabs.com.

Media Contact

Laila Martinez, Cygna Labs Corp., 1 3055012430, [email protected], https://cygnalabs.com

SOURCE Cygna Labs Corp.