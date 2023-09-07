Cygna Labs Expands Native Cloud DNS Management for Diamond IP

IPControl release provides a new user interface to streamline DDI management of diverse enterprise and multi-cloud environments

MIAMI, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cygna Labs, a highly specialized software developer with a focus on serving enterprises and service providers worldwide as a leading provider of DDI, cloud security, and compliance technology, announced today its newest release of Diamond IP DDI software, IPControl version 15.0 to streamline DDI management.

Network engineers face increasing network sprawl into private, hybrid, and public clouds and cloud services. Cloud DNS services such as Amazon Route 53, Azure DNS, and Google DNS enable customers to leverage DNS information's global, resilient reachability for rapid DNS resolution in internet-reachable applications. However, each service has its own DDI utility and interface. IPControl customers can now centrally manage DNS information provisioned in these leading cloud DNS services.

Using a single DDI modernized graphical user interface, network engineers can manage not only cloud DNS data but DNS information deployed terrestrially or in virtual private clouds, reducing errors. It saves time in the provisioning, troubleshooting, and maintaining of the entirety of an enterprise's DNS data. It may also be deployed to stock ISC, Cisco, or Microsoft Windows servers. This multi-vendor, multi-platform approach reduces training and support requirements.

Christian Ehrenthal, president and CEO, Cygna Labs Corp., said: "Cygna Labs is committed to ongoing innovation to help solve the growing challenges facing engineers in today's vast network environments. Our latest IPControl release homogenizes DDI management for these diverse deployments with a consistent, holistic web user interface and several new feature capabilities."

Michael Dooley, SVP DDI, Cygna Labs Corp., said: "By enhancing IPControl, we provide a centrally managed DDI for virtual private clouds and cloud services, IoT, SD-WAN, SASE, and remote workers. IPControl's new user interface also streamlines critical DDI workflows with an ever-expanding REST API library to facilitate automation and IT integration."

IPControl 15.0 will be available in September 2023.

About Cygna Labs

Cygna Labs is a software developer and one of the top three global DDI vendors. Many Fortune 100 customers rely on Cygna Labs' DDI products and services, in addition to its industry-leading security and compliance solutions, to detect and proactively mitigate data security threats, affordably pass compliance audits, and increase the productivity of their IT departments. For more information, visit https://cygnalabs.com

Media Contact

Kim Dearborn, Cygna Labs Corp., 1 3056005215, [email protected], https://cygnalabs.com

SOURCE Cygna Labs Corp.