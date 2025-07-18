Cygna Labs Extends DDI-As-Code Integration Features with Latest Cygna Automation Appliance Release

CAA extends DDI automation to Cisco Catalyst Center and Google Cloud

MIAMI, July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cygna Labs,, a highly specialized software developer serving enterprises and service providers worldwide and a leading provider of DDI, cloud security, and compliance technology solutions, announced today the release of version 3.1 of the Cygna Cloud Automation Appliance (CAA).

Cygna CAA provides a flexible workflow engine featuring a unique graphical user interface to facilitate drag-and-drop workflow creation, management, and maintenance. Building on CAA version 3.0 introduced earlier this year which supports DDI automation for ServiceNow, Terraform, AWS and Azure for both IPControl and VitalQIP customers, version 3.1 adds support for Cisco Catalyst Center and Google Cloud Platform (GCP).

These canned workflows enable integration of subnet, IP, DHCP and DNS provisioning and management flows to support IT and cloud automation out of the box. Workflows are triggered by REST calls to system or user-defined REST endpoints, and the graphical editor facilitates tweaking of flows to adapt to each customer's particular processes and procedures.

"The Cygna CAA essentially makes DDI disappear by harmonizing critical DDI functions within customer IT and cloud automation frameworks," stated Alexander Haecker, CEO of Cygna Labs Group GmbH. "This 'DDI-as-code' capability integrates the use of our DDI systems as the source of truth and streamlines updates across IT and cloud with zero manual effort."

"Every IT initiative involves DDI to some degree, and Cygna Labs makes it easy to simply drop in DDI automation within broader IT workflows with Cygna CAA," said Christian Ehrenthal, CEO of Cygna Labs Corp. "Customers can achieve substantial cost savings with improved services delivery when automating DDI with the Cygna CAA."

Cygna Labs is a software developer and one of the top three global DDI vendors. Many Fortune 500 customers rely on Cygna Labs' DDI products and services, in addition to its industry-leading security and compliance solutions, to detect and proactively mitigate data security threats, affordably pass compliance audits, and increase the productivity of their IT departments. For more information, visit https://cygnalabs.com.

