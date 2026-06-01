Cygna Labs Introduces Breakthrough DDI Automation with Agentic DDI

"Our agentic DDI solution accelerates the pace of DDI automation, operating at a scale and speed that exceeds human capacity." Christian Ehrenthal CEO, Cygna Labs Post this

Cygna DDI products currently incorporate AI-driven features in several forms including predictive IP address capacity exhaustion alerting, domain generation algorithm (DGA) detection, appliance component predictive utilization alerting, and generative documentation searches. The Cygna Agentic Automation Appliances adds the intelligence of agentic DDI within your enterprise federated agentic AI architecture.

"Cygna Labs pioneered agentic DDI, enabling customers to harness the transformative power of agentic AI to accelerate enterprise IT automation," stated Christian Ehrenthal, CEO of Cygna Labs. "Our agentic DDI solution accelerates the pace of DDI automation, operating at a scale and speed that exceeds human capacity."

Cygna Labs DDI leaders have co-authored a free book on the topic, Agentic DDI – Architectural Principles for AI-Native Network Architectures. This book provides a rigorous blueprint for the next evolution of network operations where AI agents perceive network state, reason about goals, and execute with precision, while human operators retain the authority and oversight that critical infrastructure demands.

"We are bringing our DDI customers the astounding productivity gains afforded with agentic AI," said Michael Dooley, SVP, DDI of Cygna Labs and co-author of Agentic DDI. "But we enable customers to constrain the scope and level of automated decision making to build trust and align the 'thinking' of agentic DDI with enterprise policies and regulations."

The Agentic DDI book is available from Cygna Labs, and the Cygna Agentic Automation Appliance will be available later this summer. Complimentary copies of the Agentic DDI book and live demonstrations of our Agentic DDI appliance will be provided at Cisco Live 2026 in Las Vegas and thereafter upon request.

About Cygna Labs

Cygna Labs is a software developer and one of the top three global DDI vendors. Many Fortune 100 customers rely on Cygna Labs' DDI products and services, in addition to their industry-leading security and compliance solutions, to detect and proactively mitigate data security threats, affordably pass compliance audits, and increase the productivity of their IT departments.

For more information, visit https://cygnalabs.com.

Media Contact

Laila Martinez, Cygna Labs Corp., 1 2036315944, [email protected], https://cygnalabs.com

SOURCE Cygna Labs Corp.