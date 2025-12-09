Cygna Labs Introduces Cygna Appliance Manager for Centralized Cygna DDI Appliance Management

Cygna Labs launches Cygna Appliance Manager 25, a centralized platform for managing VitalQIP and Sapphire DDI appliances with enhanced monitoring, reporting, REST APIs, and simplified software deployment.
MIAMI, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cygna Labs, a highly specialized software developer serving enterprises and service providers worldwide and a leading provider of DDI, cloud security, and compliance technology solutions, announced today the release of the Cygna Appliance Manager.
Cygna Labs is excited to announce the rebranding of the highly successful VitalQIP Appliance Manager product which includes new functionality for existing customers as well as added support for the Sapphire product line. The Cygna Appliance Manager provides centralized appliance management, software inventory and version management, monitoring capabilities, and simplified deployment of software packages.
This major new release includes package staging to streamline upgrades, a simpler anycast configuration wizard, new graphical reports that display vital appliance statistics, and an expansion of the existing REST API capabilities. Cygna Labs Sapphire appliance customers can now add the Cygna Appliance Manager as a part of their DDI infrastructure to provide single pane of glass visibility and package management.
"Our Cygna Appliance Manager is a transformational step towards centralized DDI appliance management for all of our Cygna DDI customers," stated Michael Dooley, Senior Vice President of DDI for Cygna Labs. "We've integrated support for Sapphire appliances and addressed several new feature requests for VitalQIP customers."
"As with Cygna Automation Appliances, DDI Guard, and our managed DDI services, Cygna Appliance Manager provides all Cygna DDI customers a single unified solution for, in this case DDI appliance management," said Christian Ehrenthal, CEO of Cygna Labs Corp. "This provides our customers unequaled flexibility with a choice among powerhouse DDI solutions with consistent visibility, automation, security, services, and centralized management capabilities."
Cygna Appliance Manager 25 will be available on December 12, 2025.
About Cygna Labs
Cygna Labs is a software developer and one of the top three global DDI vendors. Many Fortune 100 customers rely on Cygna Labs' DDI products and services, in addition to their industry-leading security and compliance solutions, to detect and proactively mitigate data security threats, affordably pass compliance audits, and increase the productivity of their IT departments.
For more information, visit https://cygnalabs.com.
Media Contact
Laila Martinez, Cygna Labs Corp., 1 3055012430, [email protected], https://cygnalabs.com
SOURCE Cygna Labs Corp.
Share this article