Cygna Labs Introduces Cygna Appliance Manager for Centralized Cygna DDI Appliance Management

"Our Cygna Appliance Manager is a transformational step towards centralized DDI appliance management for all of our Cygna DDI customers," stated Michael Dooley, Senior Vice President of DDI for Cygna Labs. Post this

This major new release includes package staging to streamline upgrades, a simpler anycast configuration wizard, new graphical reports that display vital appliance statistics, and an expansion of the existing REST API capabilities. Cygna Labs Sapphire appliance customers can now add the Cygna Appliance Manager as a part of their DDI infrastructure to provide single pane of glass visibility and package management.

"Our Cygna Appliance Manager is a transformational step towards centralized DDI appliance management for all of our Cygna DDI customers," stated Michael Dooley, Senior Vice President of DDI for Cygna Labs. "We've integrated support for Sapphire appliances and addressed several new feature requests for VitalQIP customers."

"As with Cygna Automation Appliances, DDI Guard, and our managed DDI services, Cygna Appliance Manager provides all Cygna DDI customers a single unified solution for, in this case DDI appliance management," said Christian Ehrenthal, CEO of Cygna Labs Corp. "This provides our customers unequaled flexibility with a choice among powerhouse DDI solutions with consistent visibility, automation, security, services, and centralized management capabilities."

Cygna Appliance Manager 25 will be available on December 12, 2025.

About Cygna Labs

Cygna Labs is a software developer and one of the top three global DDI vendors. Many Fortune 100 customers rely on Cygna Labs' DDI products and services, in addition to their industry-leading security and compliance solutions, to detect and proactively mitigate data security threats, affordably pass compliance audits, and increase the productivity of their IT departments.

For more information, visit https://cygnalabs.com.

Media Contact

Laila Martinez, Cygna Labs Corp., 1 3055012430, [email protected], https://cygnalabs.com

SOURCE Cygna Labs Corp.