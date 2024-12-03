Cygnet Theatre and NTC Foundation Announce New $5 Million Endowment and $3 Million Gift for The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center

"Thanks to these generous contributions, The Joan and Cygnet Theatre are poised for a strong and sustainable future" Post this

The $5 million endowment will support the venue’s ongoing operations by providing long-term support for Cygnet Theatre and The Joan, ensuring the financial stability of these key cultural institutions in San Diego. The endowment will help cover ongoing expenses and ensure the iconic company, and its new, permanent home, continue to thrive.

“As Trustees of the Joseph Clayes III Charitable Trust, my co-trustee Brendan Holmes and I have made decisions based on the mission of the Trust and organizations that my uncle would have had a connection. My uncle completed his naval training at the Naval Training Center and also had a strong connection with the performing arts,” said Trulette M. Clayes, Co-Trustee and niece of Joseph Clayes III. “ When I was traveling through Liberty Station and noticed the signage on The Joan and Irwin Jacobs Performing Arts Center, I thought that this was the perfect blend of my uncle’s history and his love of the arts. We are honored to become a part of the Cygnet Theatre family and the Naval Training Center.”

In addition to this endowment, Irwin Jacobs recently contributed an additional $3 million donation to The Joan, which is nicknamed in honor of his late wife, Joan Jacobs. This donation furthers Joan Jacobs’ significant philanthropic legacy in San Diego and brings Cygnet and NTC Foundation closer to their $43.5 million fundraising goal.

“Joan and I were thrilled when we learned of plans to convert Naval Building 178 into a spectacular theater for use by Cygnet and many others,” said Irwin Jacobs. “Given the unexpected costs in restoring historic buildings, I am pleased to provide this additional gift to help ensure completion on schedule. My family looks forward to attending the first performance at The Joan.”

"Thanks to these generous contributions, The Joan and Cygnet Theatre are poised for a strong and sustainable future," said Bill Schmidt, co-founder and Executive Director of Cygnet Theatre. "This is an incredible moment for both organizations, allowing us to continue enriching the community with powerful artistic programming."

With the Jacobs’ newest contribution, the project has now achieved 86% percent of its $43.5 million fundraising goal. While the Clayes endowment does not reduce the remaining $5.9 million needed, it ensures long-term, financial stability and support for The Joan and Cygnet Theatre by providing $1 million annually over five years. The first distribution of funds will be received in December 2024, with subsequent disbursements each December through 2028. The funds, held by Cygnet Theatre but dedicated specifically to the ongoing support of The Joan, will help cover operational costs. Both contributions are imperative for bringing The Joan to life and preserving it as a cornerstone of artistic and cultural programming in San Diego.

“This gift and endowment represents an unwavering commitment to the arts in San Diego, helping us maintain a vibrant cultural hub,” said Lisa Johnson, NTC Foundation President and CEO. “The generosity of the Joseph Clayes III Charitable Trust and Irwin Jacobs will allow us to enrich our community through art and equip us to meet future challenges with resilience and creativity.”

Since its groundbreaking in January 2024, The Joan has received incredible community support, helping to realize the building’s momentous transformation. Cygnet Theatre and NTC Foundation are relying on continued philanthropic support to fulfill the remainder of the needed funds. They invite the public to take advantage of tax-deductible opportunities and become a part of this landmark project before year-end. Together, this support can ensure The Joan reaches the fundraising goal by its official opening date, bringing world-class performances to the San Diego community for years to come.

Donations can be made via www.building178.org, by contacting Campaign Manager Mindy DeDominicis at 619-574-0059 x178 and all donations checks should be made payable to Building 178 Performing Arts Center and mailed to Bank of Southern California 1620 5th Avenue, Suite 120 San Diego, CA 92101. Naming opportunities are still available and Donor Wall inclusions are available for a minimum donation of $25,000.

For more information about The Joan, please visit www.building178.org.

About Cygnet Theatre:

Cygnet Theatre, founded in 2002, is a leading San Diego performing arts institution known for its close personal connection with its patrons and high-quality contemporary programming. Cygnet attracts a diverse audience of theatre lovers and has won more than 130 awards for theatre excellence. Cygnet's engagement programs provide theatre access to under-served communities including students, military families, as well as professional opportunities to college students and emerging artists.

About NTC Foundation:

NTC Foundation was established in 2000 as a 501(c)(3) non-profit, to renovate 26 historic buildings at the former Naval Training Center into a significant destination for art, culture and creativity. Now the largest historic preservation and cultural project in San Diego county, ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station is a unique location filled with nearly 145 galleries, museums, artists, music groups, dance companies, makers, creators and distinctive dining experiences.

About the Joseph Clayes III Charitable Trust:

The Trust supports the performing arts, museums and other cultural venues and supports physically and mentally challenged young people in San Diego County, Orange County and the Coachella Valley. Former gifts include Cal State Fullerton’s Performing Arts Center, the Joseph Clayes III Gallery at the Athenaeum Music and Arts Library in La Jolla, the Great Room at the Ronald McDonald House San Diego, the Training Room at Canine Companions of San Diego, the Joseph Clayes III Exhibition Wing at The Palm Springs Art Museum and Rady Children Hospital Research for Neuro-Oncology and Genomics as well as the Center for Emotional Healing.

Media Contact

Kelsey Buller, [email protected]

SOURCE NTC Foundation and Cygnet Theatre