Cylerian Introduces AI Assistant: A Virtual Security Analyst for MSPs and MSSPs

The AI Assistant empowers users by analyzing data-rich screens in real-time and delivering insights that highlight potential risks, giving users access to guidance typically provided by a seasoned security analyst. Post this

"The AI Assistant is a game-changer in making cybersecurity insights accessible to all users, not just experts," said Vijay Akasapu, Cylerian's CEO and co-founder. "By integrating this feature into our platform, we're empowering MSPs and MSSPs to respond to threats with confidence. The AI Assistant acts as an extension of their team, providing critical insights right when they're needed."

The AI Assistant also provides MSPs and MSSPs with the ability to ask questions directly within the platform, such as, "What does this alert mean?" or "Is this behavior normal?" This functionality offers users the clarity and expert-backed analysis they need to act swiftly, without requiring extensive cybersecurity training. By simplifying the interpretation of complex data, Cylerian's AI Assistant helps reduce response times and supports more effective threat mitigation.

Cylerian continues to advance its commitment to delivering innovative, user-friendly cybersecurity solutions tailored to the needs of MSPs and MSSPs worldwide.

About Cylerian

Cylerian is an industry leader in cybersecurity solutions, providing organizations with comprehensive visibility and control over their IT environments. With offices in New Jersey, California and Panama, Cylerian enables companies of all sizes to leverage its unified, cloud-native platform to meet their security, observability and compliance needs. For more information, visit www.cylerian.com.

