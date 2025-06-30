Cync Software Launches Next-Gen Construction Loan Administration Platform for Financial Institutions

Cync Construction Loan Administration (Cync CLA) empowers lenders with budget-based draw approvals, centralized budget oversight, and full project visibility across construction lending operations.
TAMPA, Fla., June 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cync Software, a trusted provider of enterprise-grade lending solutions for banks, credit unions, and other financial institutions, has officially launched its latest innovation: Cync Construction Loan Administration (Cync CLA). Designed to solve the long-standing challenges of construction lending, Cync Construction Loan Administration equips lenders with structured control over milestones, draw approvals, documentation tracking, and stakeholder collaboration—turning one of the most complex forms of lending into a coordinated, audit-ready process.
"Construction lending demands absolute control, yet most systems create gaps. We're giving financial institutions the power to run construction lending like a well-oiled operation—making every dollar traceable, every draw justifiable, and every stakeholder aligned in real time," said Christine O'Brien, Vice President of Sales at Cync Software.
Cync Construction Loan Administration enables financial institutions to move away from fragmented tools and spreadsheets by centralizing loan setup, draw management, milestone enforcement, and borrower communications on one intelligent platform. From role-based workflows to proactive alerts, the system is designed to keep every stakeholder—from lenders to contractors— aligned and moving forward.
Key Capabilities and Benefits of Cync Construction Loan Administration:
- Dynamic Budget-Based Draw Management: Control draw requests at the line-item level with strict budget alignment, documentation checks, and multi-layered approvals.
- Full Budget Oversight & Interest Reserve Tracking: Monitor loan budgets, change orders, contingency usage, and interest reserves in real-time to ensure every dollar is properly accounted for.
- Role-Based Workflows & Collaboration: Configure draw approvals and notifications to mirror your internal processes—ensuring clean handoffs and accelerated decisions.
- Borrower & Contractor Portals: Give external parties secure access to upload documents, request draws, and view project status—reducing turnaround times and internal coordination overhead.
- Audit-Ready Activity Logs: Maintain detailed logs of every action and edit—supporting defensible audits and clear accountability across all stakeholders.
- Proactive Exception Management: Identify delayed approvals, missing documents, or stalled progress through built-in alerts—so teams can intervene before issues escalate.
Built on Cync Software's enterprise-grade, secure and scalable cloud infrastructure, Cync Construction Loan Administration integrates seamlessly with other Cync modules or existing lending systems. Whether managing a single project or a nationwide portfolio, Cync CLA delivers the speed, structure, and confidence modern commercial construction lending demands.
To learn more, visit: www.cyncsoftware.com/construction-loan-administration
Media Contact
Ashley Chase, Cync Software, 1 855-367-2962, [email protected], https://www.cyncsoftware.com
SOURCE Cync Software
Share this article