Cypress Health Partners Physical Therapist Volunteers on Orthopedic Mission Trip in Honduras

"No matter where you are in the world, people want the same things," Genova said. "They want to be healthy. They want to care for their families. They want to live without pain. Being able to play a small role in helping someone regain their mobility was incredibly humbling." Post this

For Genova, the experience reinforced the vital role physical therapists play in helping patients regain function, mobility, and independence after surgery. Following each procedure, he worked one-on-one with patients to help them stand, walk, practice stairs when appropriate, and learn how to move safely before returning home. Because the surgical team primarily used spinal anesthesia rather than general anesthesia, many patients were able to begin walking and be discharged within one to two hours of surgery.

"Physical therapy plays a vital role throughout a patient's recovery journey," said Genova. "On this mission, that meant helping patients safely take their first steps after surgery – building confidence, strength, and creating a strong foundation for healing."

The opportunity to serve on this mission grew out of a professional relationship Genova developed with orthopedic surgeon, Sarah Schubert, MD, of Northern Light Mercy Hospital, who referred patients to his clinic. After sending personalized, hand-written thank-you notes to Dr. Shubert, he was invited to shadow her both in the clinic and in the operating room." That mentorship ultimately led to an invitation to participate in this humanitarian mission.

To Genova, while the clinical experience was rewarding, it was the patients and their families who left the greatest impact. Many had traveled long distances for surgery, and it was common for family members to wait patiently for hours in hot, outdoor conditions, while their loved ones underwent treatment. Despite the long days and limited resources, patients consistently shared their overwhelming sense of gratitude simply for having access to care.

As patients prepared to leave, Genova often became their final point of contact. "I was usually the last person patients and their families saw before they left," he said. "I'd help walk them to their transportation after surgery, and even with the language barrier, you could see what that moment meant. There were tears, hugs, smiles, and an incredible amount of gratitude. It reminded me that human connection doesn't require words."

Those moments underscored the profound impact that access to orthopedic care and rehabilitation can have – not only on patients, but on entire families and communities.

"No matter where you are in the world, people want the same things," Genova said. "They want to be healthy. They want to care for their families. They want to live without pain. Being able to play a small role in helping someone regain their mobility was incredibly humbling. It reminds you why you chose this profession in the first place and how meaningful it is to help someone move toward a better quality of life."

Cypress Health Partners (CHP), headquartered in Braintree, Massachusetts, is the largest network of outpatient physical therapy clinics in New England. Our scale allows us to offer our clinics the resources and support they need to thrive as they deliver the best possible patient experience. The organization delivers more than 1.4 million patient visits annually and is committed to achieving industry-leading clinical outcomes through investment in clinician development and innovation. We embrace the opportunity to help our communities live healthier and more fulfilling lives, while reducing healthcare costs and reliance on opioids to treat pain. Partner brands include Bay State Physical Therapy and MVPT Physical Therapy. For more information, visit cypresshealthpartners.com.

Media Contact

Erik Milster, Cypress Health Partners, 1 508-740-6125, [email protected], cypresshealthpartners.com

SOURCE Cypress Health Partners