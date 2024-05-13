Cypress Place Senior Living Hosts Spirited Cornhole Tournament

"Along with the social engagement, it is wonderful to see another way for our residents to remain physically active and have a lot of fun at the same time! Through the creativity of our Activities Director Juliette, she finds something for everyone to enjoy and stay fit!" Post this

Each team, consisting of seven dedicated players, practices weekly, culminating in a lively tournament that unites the entire community. Spectators and supporters from all parts of our residence come out in droves to participate in the excitement, cheering on their favorite players.

The game rules are simple yet engaging, with teams competing to be the first to reach 300 points. In our last tournament, the Blue Team emerged victorious, but the Red Team is eager to showcase their skills and spirit in the upcoming June rematch.

"We are thrilled to see such enthusiasm and participation from our residents," said Whitney LaBrie, Community Relations Director at Cypress Place Senior Living. "This event is not just about competition; it's about fostering a sense of community, joy, and active living among our residents."

Gina Rozaner, Executive Director of Cypress Place, added, "Along with the social engagement, it is wonderful to see another way for our residents to remain physically active and have a lot of fun at the same time! Through the creativity of our Activities Director Juliette, she finds something for everyone to enjoy and stay fit!"

Cypress Place Senior Living invites family members, friends, and the local community to join us in cheering on our residents at this exciting event. Refreshments will be available, and ample seating is provided for spectators to enjoy the tournament in comfort. For a glimpse of the action, visit our video link here.

For more information about Cypress Place and the next event in June, visit www.cypressplaceseniorliving.com or call (805) 290-1258.

About Cypress Place:

Cypress Place Senior Living, nestled at 1200 Cypress Point Lane in Ventura, California, is a vibrant senior living community offering independent, assisted living and memory care services. Our community features a variety of floor plans from studios to one-bedroom apartments, all with private amenities. Residents enjoy access to landscaped gardens, a library, activity and game rooms, a movie theater, fitness center, beauty salon, and a private dining room for special celebrations. We invite seniors and their families to explore our community and experience the enriched life at Cypress Place. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.cypressplaceseniorliving.com or call (805) 290-1258.

