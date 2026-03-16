Cypress Place Senior Living Partners with Cycling Without Age Ventura to Offer Residents Free Outdoor Bike Rides

"This program perfectly reflects our mission to create extraordinary experiences for our residents," said Gina Rozaner, Executive Director of Cypress Place Senior Living. Post this

The partnership was introduced by Cypress Place Senior Living Sales Director Ashley Magtalas, who discovered the organization through community networking and helped bring the program to the senior living community. Cycling Without Age Ventura volunteers now visit Cypress Place every Tuesday to take residents on rides.

Residents Marilynn Viles and Marlene Lowe, both longtime Ventura County residents, recently took a ride together and said they loved discovering a nearby area they had never seen before.

"This program perfectly reflects our mission to create extraordinary experiences for our residents," said Gina Rozaner, Executive Director of Cypress Place Senior Living. "It's wonderful to see residents enjoying the breeze, the scenery and the simple joy of being out in the community."

The program recently received coverage from Spectrum News, which highlighted the partnership with Cypress Place Senior Living and the positive impact the rides have on reducing social isolation among seniors in Ventura County. According to the American Medical Association, about one in four adults age 65 and older experiences social isolation, which is associated with increased risks of serious health issues. The story also featured Cypress Place Senior Living residents enjoying their time exploring Ventura from the trishaw. The full story can be viewed here.

Cycling Without Age is a global nonprofit movement that began in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2012 with a mission to give older adults "the right to wind in their hair." Today, the initiative includes more than 3,000 chapters worldwide, pairing volunteer cyclists with seniors and individuals with limited mobility for rides that promote connection, conversation and time outdoors. The Ventura chapter continues that tradition locally, offering rides throughout Ventura and Ojai.

For more information on Cypress Place Senior Living or to schedule a tour, visit www.cypressplaceseniorliving.com or call (805) 290-1258.

About Cypress Place:

Cypress Place Senior Living, nestled at 1200 Cypress Point Lane in Ventura, California, is a vibrant senior living community offering independent, assisted living and memory care services. Our community features a variety of floor plans including studios, one-bedroom apartments and two-bedroom apartments, all with private amenities. Residents enjoy access to landscaped gardens, a library, activity and game rooms, a movie theater, fitness center, beauty salon, and a private dining room for special celebrations. We invite seniors and their families to explore our community and experience the enriched life at Cypress Place. For more information or to schedule a tour, visit www.cypressplaceseniorliving.com or call (805) 290-1258.

Media Contact

Janet Davis, Meridian Senior Living, 1 7036748310, [email protected], https://www.meridiansenior.com

SOURCE Cypress Place Senior Living