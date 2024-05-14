Cyprus Office Tower with Cutting Edge Design Depends on Advanced Penetron Technology for Durability

In addition to the ability to self-heal microcracks provided by PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete, the client was also convinced by Penetron's on-site technical support, during the planning stage and on-site during construction. Post this

The Edge, a high-end office building in the Yermasoyeia district of Limassol was designed by Photiou Architects. The distinctive building with a reflective façade, offers 3,300 m2 of office space on six floors, a rooftop garden, 88 covered parking spaces, and unobstructed views of the city and surrounding region.

Due to both the marine environment typical for Cyprus coastal areas and the potential of sudden rainwater flooding from the adjacent park areas, Depcon Construction, the project's general contractor, and the engineers at KMS Globus required a durable concrete waterproofing solution for the building's concrete foundation structures.

"Concrete can crack and allow water – and moisture in general – to penetrate through pores, microcracks, and capillary tracts. This can quickly lead to a wide range of concrete deterioration issues, including corrosion of the embedded reinforcing steel," explains Theodor Mentzikofakis, Managing Director of PENETRON Hellas. "This is why the below-grade concrete structures at The Edge needed to be impermeable."

After the general contractor reviewed similar commercial projects across Cyprus and Greece that successfully implemented Penetron products, PENETRON ADMIX, a crystalline waterproofing admixture, was specified as the concrete waterproofing solution. The admixture was added to the concrete mix for all below-grade structures, including the foundation slab, retaining walls, and elevator pits. PENEBAR SW, a swellable waterstop strip, was also applied to permanently seal all resulting construction joints.

Once added to the concrete mix, proprietary chemicals in Penetron's crystalline admixture react in a catalytic reaction with moisture to generate a non-soluble crystalline formation throughout the pores and capillary tracts of the concrete. The resulting formation seals pores and microcracks, and becomes an integral part of the concrete matrix, making the concrete impermeable to the chloride ions in saltwater that can cause corrosion.

"In addition to the ability to self-heal microcracks provided by PENETRON ADMIX-treated concrete, the client was also convinced by Penetron's on-site technical support, during the planning stage and on-site during construction," adds Theodor Mentzikofakis.

