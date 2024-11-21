Cyrene at Skyline Built-to-Rent Single Family Home Community Fills Need for West Valley Luxury Rental Housing

"We're thrilled to offer this single family home luxury rental living opportunity to the West Valley," said Nathan Pile, CEO of Curve Development. "This community features both a fitness center and a pool, and is perfect for families looking for privacy without the barriers of homeownership." Post this

The community will host a special event on November 23, where local residents are invited to tour the model homes and enjoy food and fun from 11am - 4pm. Attendees will be treated to a taco truck, mini pies, and a chance to enter a raffle to win a bike or a 65-inch television if they take the tour.

According to recent data, an estimated 920,000 new residents are expected to move to the metro Phoenix area over the next decade, requiring 340,000 new single family and multi-family housing units. The West Valley continues to see a large increase in population growth.

"We're thrilled to offer this single family home luxury rental living opportunity to the West Valley," said Nathan Pile, CEO of Curve Development. "This community features both a fitness center and a pool, and is perfect for families looking for privacy without the barriers of homeownership."

Cyrene at Skyline offers residents a robust amenity package including a resort-style pool, an on-site fitness center, top-rated nearby schools and easy access to large employers like Luke Air Force Base, Safeway, U-Haul and Wells Fargo. The community is just a short drive to Sky Harbor International Airport as well as nearby retail, restaurants, golf courses, hiking and community parks.

The architectural design of the community reflects sleek lines and tasteful aesthetics, with open-concept floor plans, wood-style plank flooring, and quartz countertops seamlessly integrating with the natural surroundings. Private yards at each home feature turf, and the community is pet friendly. In the near future, the community will add a dog park amenity.

Curve Development is proud to enter the West Valley's single-family home rental market and provide the community with much-needed brand new detached rental homes. For more information about Cyrene at Skyline, visit https://cyreneatskyline.com/.

This marks Curve Development's third Arizona community, tenth overall, and the company has one more planned for Arizona and five more nationwide in the near future.

Build to Rent (BTR) is a continually growing real estate trend with strong demand. Find out more about Curve Development on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.

About Curve Development

Curve Development is a national developer/builder based in Arizona developing single-family rental projects coast to coast. Funded by JEN Partners, LLC, a New York-based private equity fund. Over the past eight years, Curve's Principal has built a long-standing relationship with JEN Partners. Curve is strategically positioned to offer a wide variety of investment opportunities on a national scale. Curve has financial resources and regional land partnerships to acquire and develop sites without the typical developer challenges. Add the experience of its seasoned team and the JEN family of regional land developers, and Curve is an incomparable partner in real estate development with the agility, creativity, and strength to create virtually limitless value. To learn more, visit https://curvedevelopment.com/

Media Contact

Alison Walsh, Proof PR Agency, 6027410866, [email protected], www.proofpublicity.com

SOURCE Curve Development