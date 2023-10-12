CyRisk Achieves SOC 2 Type II Certification, Demonstrating Commitment to Data Security Excellence

CyRisk Inc., a trusted leader in providing innovative insurance solutions, is thrilled to announce the successful attainment of SOC 2 Type II certification. This significant milestone exemplifies CyRisk's unwavering commitment to enhancing data security and delivering exceptional value to its insurance partners and clients.

OTTSVILLE, Pa., Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The SOC 2 Type II certification is an internationally recognized standard that validates the effectiveness of an organization's internal controls and security protocols. It underscores CyRisk's dedication to fortifying its data protection measures, ensuring the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of sensitive information for insurers and their customers.

Undergoing rigorous evaluation by an independent third-party auditor, CyRIsk has proven that its data security and management processes meet or exceed industry standards. This achievement signifies the following key benefits for insurers and their policyholders:

Enhanced Data Security: CyRisk has implemented comprehensive data security measures to protect insurers' sensitive information from threats, breaches, and unauthorized access.

Data Privacy Compliance: CyRisk is fully compliant with data protection regulations, ensuring the privacy of customer information.

Operational Reliability: CyRisk's systems and services are designed to maintain high availability and reliability, minimizing disruptions to insurers' operations and client services.

Trust and Transparency: The SOC 2 Type II certification highlights CyRisk's commitment to transparency and accountability, instilling confidence among insurers and their policyholders.

CyRisk's CEO, Ben Goodman, expressed pride in the achievement, saying, "This SOC 2 Type II certification underscores our dedication to safeguarding our clients' data and strengthening their trust in us. We understand the critical importance of data security in the insurance industry, and this certification demonstrates our commitment and readiness to meet and exceed our clients' expectations."

The certification comes at a pivotal time as CyRisk continues to expand its insurance offerings and partnerships globally, making it an even more attractive choice for insurers and their policyholders seeking a reliable and secure cyber data analytics partner.

About CyRisk, Inc.

CyRisk provides cyber risk data analytics and loss control software and services for organizations of all sizes, making it easy for our customers to identify their cyber risks, prioritize mitigation and make insight-driven risk management decisions that reduce their cyber risk. CyRisk has been used to analyze hundreds of thousands of enterprises and provide superior cyber risk insight and protection. Our products are ready to go, easy to use, and offer a nearly instant time-to-value onboarding process.

