CyRisk Announces Its Participation in Munich Re Specialty Insurance's Reflex Cyber Risk Management Program for Eligible Policyholders

CyRisk Inc.—a leading cyber risk management and data analytics company dedicated to delivering best in class cybersecurity solutions to the insurance industry and their policyholders—is pleased to announce its participation in Munich Re Specialty's Reflex Cyber Risk Management program.

OTTSVILLE, Pa., Aug. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Munich Re Specialty Insurance, in the first quarter of 2023, announced the launch of its proactive cyber risk management program offering complementary risk control services for its US insureds with CyRisk cybersecurity experts delivering adaptive cyber risk advisory solutions. "We are delighted to be able to connect our policyholders with the team of experts at CyRisk," said Maria Long, Assistant Vice President and Cyber and Risk Management Portfolio Leader for Munich Re Specialty. "We developed this program to allow our insureds a confidential setting to improve their cyber maturity with such trusted partners. Investing in our insureds' cyber maturity is a win-win."

CyRisk's virtual CISO advisory service offering under the program includes two ninety (90) minute consultations with CyRisk's experienced consultants that range from security and vulnerability program management and incident response preparedness to privacy and regulatory guidance.

"CyRisk is extremely excited to work with Munich Re Specialty on this innovative offering that allows policyholders to address the specific challenges they face in building and maintaining their cybersecurity programs. Our team of experienced cybersecurity professionals work every day with organizations of all sizes, industries, technology stacks, and at all stages of cybersecurity maturity, so we understand what they're up against. Whether it's questions about selecting or implementing security controls, prioritizing risk mitigation activities, budgeting, reporting out to leadership, resource planning, policies, and procedures, or building a workable disaster recovery plan, our team is ready to assist," said Ben Goodman, CEO and Founder of CyRisk. "Our virtual advisory services will help Munich Re Specialty policyholders to overcome their challenges and strengthen their cyber resiliency across their organizations."

About CyRisk, Inc.

CyRisk provides cyber risk data analytics and loss control software and services for organizations of all sizes, making it easy for our customers to identify their cyber risks, prioritize mitigation, and make insight-driven risk management decisions that reduce their cyber risk. CyRisk has been used to analyze hundreds of thousands of enterprises and provide superior cyber risk insight and protection. Our products are ready to go, easy to use, and offer a nearly instant time-to-value onboarding process.

