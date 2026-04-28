CyRisk Named Cyber Underwriting Technology Provider of the Year at the 2026 Intelligent Insurer Cyber Insurance Awards USA

"We're honored by this recognition and grateful to our clients and partners. As cyber, privacy, and AI risks converge, CyRisk is built to lead in this space. This award reflects our platform's impact and the team behind it." — Ben Goodman, Founder & CEO, CyRisk Post this

What the Judges Said

"We had hundreds of entries for the awards, and the judging period was very intense, so it's a fantastic achievement."

— Intelligent Insurer Awards Committee

"The CyRisk platform is truly next generation. We are now entering into a period where privacy risks are emerging as AI exposures, and this is the right partner to help any risk manager mitigate those."

— 2026 Intelligent Insurer Awards Judging Panel

Leadership Response

"We are honored to receive this recognition from Intelligent Insurer and deeply grateful to the clients and partners who trust us with their most demanding underwriting challenges. The intersection of cyber, privacy and AI risk is the defining frontier for underwriters right now, and CyRisk was built from day one to lead in exactly this space. This award reflects the conviction we have in our platform and the hard work of everyone who helped build it."

— Ben Goodman, Founder & CEO, CyRisk

About CyRisk

CyRisk is a B2B SaaS platform purpose-built for cyber insurance underwriters and portfolio risk managers. By combining real-time threat intelligence, proprietary risk modeling, and intuitive analytics, CyRisk enables insurance professionals to make faster, more confident underwriting decisions and helps enterprises understand and reduce their cyber and privacy compliance exposure. Learn more at cyrisk.com.

About the Intelligent Insurer Cyber Insurance Awards USA

The Intelligent Insurer Cyber Insurance Awards USA is a highly respected program judged by industry leaders across underwriting, risk, and insurtech. CyRisk's win highlights its impact in improving risk pricing, reducing losses, and addressing emerging threats, particularly AI-driven privacy risks, as insurers adapt to an increasingly complex cyber landscape.

Media Contact

Paul Schneekloth, CyRisk, 1 2146420411, [email protected], https://cyrisk.com/

SOURCE CyRisk